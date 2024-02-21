This aquafaba pavlova can be topped with your favourite seasonal fruits and drizzled with maple syrup for the ultimate vegan dessert.

If you thought being plant-based meant you’d have to miss out on meringue, you were wrong! This simple recipe is a real show-stopper and the kids will have lots of fun decorating it. Once you’ve baked the meringue, you could set up some topping stations and let them take control. We’ve used a dairy-free whippable cream but in warmer months, spoonfuls of ice cream would make an excellent accompaniment.

Ingredients

400g tin chickpeas or 150ml (5fl oz) aquafaba

225g (8oz) caster sugar

1tbsp cornflour

1tsp vanilla bean paste

For the topping:

125ml (4oz) Oatly! Whippable Creamy Oat

125ml (4oz) Oatly! Whippable Vanilla Custard

5 plums, cut into wedges

4 figs, quartered

100g (31⁄2oz) cherries

2 passion fruit

20g (3⁄4oz) pistachios, finely chopped

Method

Drain the chickpea water into a bowl and chill for 20 mins, keeping the chickpeas to be used another time. Heat the oven to 130C (110C fan, Gas 3⁄4). Transfer the chickpea water to a stand mixer (or use a mixing bowl with an electric whisk), and whisk for 5 mins to soft peaks, then add the sugar, 1tbsp at a time, whisking until thick and glossy and the sugar has dissolved (about 15 mins). Fold in the cornflour and vanilla bean paste. Spoon into an 18cm (7in) round on a lined baking tray; allow space for spreading. Bake for 2 hrs, turn off the oven and leave the meringue inside to cool for 1 hr 30 mins more. For the topping, whip the Creamy Oat and Custard until thick. Spoon onto the meringue. Mix the fruits with the passion-fruit pulp and arrange on top. Scatter over the pistachios and drizzle with the passion fruit.

Top tips for making an aquafaba pavlova

If you’re using the liquid from a can of chickpeas, use the chickpeas to whizz up a creamy hummus. You can serve it with carrots or toasted pitta or spread it into sandwiches. Alternatively, why not make Joe Wicks vegan chickpea curry? Continue reading for more tips when it comes to making this pavlova.

Does aquafaba need cream of tartar? Although some recipes may include cream of tartar, we found this meringue recipe works fine without it.

Why does aquafaba make meringue? There are proteins in the liquid that behave in a similar way to the proteins found in egg whites.

What are the disadvantages of aquafaba? It requires chilling before you can whip it and some people don’t enjoy the flavour.

Jessica Ransom Social Links Navigation Food Writer “If you find the prospect of baking a big pavlova a little daunting to decorate, make mini meringues and let everyone decorate their own dessert. This is a nice activity to do with the kids and is a great stress-free option if you’re hosting a party.”

