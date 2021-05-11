We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This simple Maltesers pavlova is a great showstopper that is cheap to make and is full of rich chocolaty flavours. Traditionally they’re made with fruit, we’ve been naughty and made ours with chocolate meringue, white chocolate cream and Maltesers – a perfect and delicious combination. The meringue can be made ahead and will keep for a few days in an airtight container, so it’s great if you’ve got a big event coming up that you want to prep in advance for. Assemble the pavlova up to an hour before serving so it can set. A showstopper of a dessert that would complete any dinner party or special occasion, your guests will be really impressed with this one. This recipe serves 6-8 people and will take 2hrs to make and bake – it’s well worth the wait.

Ingredients For meringue:

4 large egg whites

240g caster sugar

25g cocoa powder, sieved

For the topping:

284ml pot of double cream

100g white chocolate

37g bag Maltesers

Chocolate shavings

Method To make your pavlova, preheat oven to 140°C/275°F/Gas Mark 2. Line a baking tray with parchment. Draw a 20cm circle on the parchment.

Whisk the egg whites and sugar together with an electric whisk until stiff peaks form. Gently stir in the sifted cocoa.

Spoon the meringue mixture onto the circle on the baking parchment, making an indent in the centre. Bake for 1 hr 30 mins.

For the topping, melt the chocolate and leave it to cool for 10 mins.

Whip the cream until it holds its shape, then gently stir through the melted chocolate. Pile the meringues with white chocolate cream, maltesers and chocolate shavings.

Top tip for making this Malteser pavlova

Try using a vegetable peeler to create chocolate shavings from your favourite bar.

