This easy, tasty aubergine, bean and potato curry doesn't take long to make and makes a lovely alternative to a saag aloo or aloo gobi.
This is a very lightly sauced curry, so it's really fresh and delicious and makes a nice moderate main dish. If you normally enjoy the potato/cauliflower side of aloo gobi, it's a great swap for that. Kashmiri paste is usually available in larger supermarkets alongside other curry pastes. Sometimes it's called Kashmiri Masala paste, and it's quite spicy. If you can't find it, or you prefer something milder, use a tikka masala paste instead.
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp sunflower oil
- 2 large aubergines, cut into large chunks
- 1 large red onion, sliced
- 3 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 tsp cumin seeds
- ½ x 290g jar Kashmiri Paste
- 450g (1lb) new potatoes, halved
- 450g (1lb) tomatoes, quartered
- 250g (9oz) green beans, trimmed
- 4 tbsp chopped fresh coriander
- Natural yogurt, to serve
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan, add the aubergines and cook for 5 mins. Stir in the onion and cook for a further 10 mins until the aubergine is golden and the onion soft.
- Stir in the garlic, cumin seeds and curry paste and cook for 2 mins.
- Add the new potatoes and tomatoes and stir in 300ml (½ pint) water. Bring to the boil, cover and simmer for 15 mins until the potatoes are tender.
- Add the beans and cook for 5 mins until tender. Check the seasoning and stir in the coriander.
- Serve with a dollop of natural yogurt.
Top tip for making aubergine, bean and potato curry
Aubergines are less bitter now than they used to be, so there's no need to salt them beforehand.
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don't use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she's a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
