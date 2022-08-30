GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This easy, tasty aubergine, bean and potato curry doesn't take long to make and makes a lovely alternative to a saag aloo or aloo gobi.

This is a very lightly sauced curry, so it's really fresh and delicious and makes a nice moderate main dish. If you normally enjoy the potato/cauliflower side of aloo gobi, it's a great swap for that. Kashmiri paste is usually available in larger supermarkets alongside other curry pastes. Sometimes it's called Kashmiri Masala paste, and it's quite spicy. If you can't find it, or you prefer something milder, use a tikka masala paste instead.

Ingredients

3 tbsp sunflower oil

2 large aubergines, cut into large chunks

1 large red onion, sliced

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tsp cumin seeds

½ x 290g jar Kashmiri Paste

450g (1lb) new potatoes, halved

450g (1lb) tomatoes, quartered

250g (9oz) green beans, trimmed

4 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

Natural yogurt, to serve

Method

Heat the oil in a large saucepan, add the aubergines and cook for 5 mins. Stir in the onion and cook for a further 10 mins until the aubergine is golden and the onion soft. Stir in the garlic, cumin seeds and curry paste and cook for 2 mins. Add the new potatoes and tomatoes and stir in 300ml (½ pint) water. Bring to the boil, cover and simmer for 15 mins until the potatoes are tender. Add the beans and cook for 5 mins until tender. Check the seasoning and stir in the coriander. Serve with a dollop of natural yogurt.

Top tip for making aubergine, bean and potato curry

Aubergines are less bitter now than they used to be, so there's no need to salt them beforehand.

