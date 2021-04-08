We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Soft potatoes, carrots, peas, and tinned tuna are combined to make mini patties. Ideal as part of a baby’s weaning diet.

These baby-friendly tuna fish cakes are a great way to introduce tuna to your baby’s diet. These fish cakes take just 10 minutes to prepare. To give these fish cakes a bit more flavour, we’ve grated in some lemon zest too.

Ingredients 1 tin tuna fish in spring water

250g potatoes, peeled & cubed

1 carrot, peeled & finely

2 handfuls of frozen peas

1 tsp finely-grated lemon zest

1 egg, beaten

Plain flour

Breadcrumbs

1 tbsp olive oil

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5.

Cook your potatoes and carrots in boiling water until soft. Drain, mash and set aside.

Cook your frozen peas in boiling water for 4 minutes, drain, reserving a little of the water and blitz with a hand blender. Add to the potatoes.

Flake in the tuna and lemon zest and stir well to combine. Leave in the fridge to cool completely.

Arrange 3 bowls, each with the egg, flour and breadcrumbs ready to coat the fish cakes.

Take a tablespoon, scoop some of the fish cake mixture onto it and shape into a small patty. Coat in flour, shaking off any excess, before dipping in egg and then breadcrumbs. Lay on a non-stick baking tray.

Repeat with all of your mixture and then brush the top of each fishcake with a little olive oil.

Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes until the fishcakes are crunchy and golden. Leave to cool before serving.

Top tips for making baby-friendly tuna fish cakes

When it comes to weaning your baby it can be hard to think of new ideas, especially with finger foods. Current UK guidelines say you should introduce food into your baby’s diet around 6 months. You will be amazed at how quickly your baby learns to hold food for themselves and get some of it in their mouth.

Whether your baby has teeth or not, these oven-baked tuna fish cakes work really well. They don’t contain any salt but are full of things your baby needs – tuna fish, peas, carrots, and potato.

