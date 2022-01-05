We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Baked eggs with spinach make the perfect special brunch, served with some warm, crusty bread for dipping.

This delicious recipe only takes 30 minutes to prepare from scratch. The spinach and mushrooms make the most incredible base, enhanced with the heady sweetness of the sherry and capped with a decadent spoonful of cream. With one egg per person, this is a great way to make half a dozen eggs feed a table of six. There are 250 calories per serving, so it makes a tasty weekend breakfast or brunch. However, if you wanted to double up you could make it a more substantial meal for three, topped with 2 eggs per person.

Ingredients 40g butter

300g mushrooms, sliced or quartered

175g spinach, washed

3 tbsp dry sherry

grating of fresh nutmeg

6 tbsp double cream

6 large, free-range eggs

1 tbsp finely chopped chives

Method Heat oven to 190ºC/375ºF/Gas 5. Heat the butter in a large deep frying pan; add the mushrooms and fry for 8-10 mins, until deep golden. Season well.

Add the spinach to the pan and cook, stirring, until wilted and the water has evaporated. Add the sherry and cook for a further 2 mins until dry.

Stir in the nutmeg, then spoon into 6 buttered 150ml ramekins. Pour 1tbsp cream over each, then crack in an egg.

Put the ramekins into a baking dish or roasting tin, then pour boiling water into the dish, so it comes about 2cm up the sides of the ramekins. Bake for 10-15 mins, until the egg white is set, but the yolk is still runny. Remove ramekins from the dish immediately to prevent further cooking. Serve sprinkled with chopped chives.

Top tips for making baked eggs with spinach

Top with a little grated cheddar cheese or a vegetarian Italian-style hard cheese, added about 5 minutes before the end of the cooking time so it has time to melt.

