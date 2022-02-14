We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Bring a little fiesta spirit to breakfast time with these glorious eggs flamenco.

This is a lovely way to serve up your eggs in the morning. Bright, feisty and delicious, it will fill you up right to lunchtime. Plus it counts as three of your five recommended portions of fruit and vegetables for the day. As it stands, the meal is suitable for vegetarians, but if you’re serving up to meat lovers, you could add a few slices of chorizo sausage to liven it up even more. And while not everyone would be in the mood for spicy hotness at breakfast time, we love the extra kick you get from adding a pinch of dried chilli to the mix. In fact, you don’t need to wait until breakfast at all – this dish works at any time of day. It’s really cheap and the whole family will love it.

Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 red pepper, de-seeded and chopped

4 plum tomatoes, skinned and sliced

100g (4oz) mushrooms, wiped and finely sliced

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 x 198g can sweetcorn, drained

4 large eggs

Method Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4.

In a large frying pan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic and sauté until soft but not brown. Add the red pepper to the pan and fry for a further 10 mins.

Stir in the tomatoes, mushrooms, parsley and seasoning and continue cooking until the tomatoes begin to soften. Stir in the sweetcorn and remove the frying pan from the heat.

Pour the mixture into an ovenproof baking dish. Using the back of a spoon, make 4 small depressions in the vegetable mixture and break an egg into each depression.

Place the dish in the oven and bake for 20 minutes or until eggs have set. Serve hot with fresh bread.

Top tip for eggs flamenco

This recipe is really affordable - in fact we’ve used it in our credit crunch meal planner. Click here to go to the planner.

