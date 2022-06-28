This baked spiced chicken with pomegranate has a lovely Middle Eastern feel to it.
The fresh pomegranate seeds add a juicy pop of flavour that is the perfect compliment to the meat and rice. We've kept the cost down here by using chicken drumsticks which are really affordable. You could use any cut of chicken you like, but it's worth choosing something with the skin still on, to add to the flavour. Or try the marinade on lamb chops instead. Pomegranate molasses is a thick sweet/sour syrup made from pomegranate juice; it is used in many sweet and savoury Middle Eastern dishes. If unavailable, use 1tbsp lemon juice and 2tsp clear honey instead.
Ingredients
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 2 tsp pomegranate molasses
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 8 large chicken drumsticks
To serve:
- Cooked basmati rice (see tip)
- 2 tbsp freshly chopped dill
- Seeds from one pomegranate
Method
- Pre-heat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Put the spices and garlic in a small bowl and mix in the pomegranate molasses, plenty of seasoning and the oil. Mix to make a paste.
- Arrange the chicken in a shallow baking dish. Brush all over with the spicy oil and bake in the oven for about 40 mins until tender and cooked through. Drain well.
- To serve, serve the chicken over freshly cooked basmati rice flavoured with fried garlic cloves, and sprinkle with dill and pomegranate.
Top Tip for making Baked spiced chicken with pomegranate
To add a little extra flavour to plain rice, chop up a clove of garlic and fry it gently in the pan you'll cook the rice in. Allow it to soften but not colour. Remove the garlic from the pan and set aside. Cook the rice as normal, then stir in the reserved garlic just before serving.
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
