This balsamic tomato pasta is on the table in under 20 minutes and uses only six ingredients.

For the best results, you should use high-quality tomatoes in this recipe as they have the most flavour. We also recommend using high-quality balsamic vinegar. Senior Food Writer Jessica Ransom recommends Belazu 1.34 Balsamic Vinegar of Modena. This easy dinner is sure to be a popular mid-week option and leftovers are delicious for lunch the next day with a simple rocket salad.

Ingredients 300g spinach linguine

2tsp olive oil

60ml balsamic vinegar

600g mixed heritage tomatoes, large ones halved

4tbsp grated parmesan cheese

basil leaves, to garnish (optional)

Method Bring a large pot of water to the boil and cook the pasta according to packet instructions. Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4.

Pour the olive oil, balsamic and tomatoes into a hob and oven-safe dish, shake to combine. Season with a pinch of salt and fresh pepper then cook for 10mins, shaking halfway.

Drain the pasta and reserve around 50ml of the starchy water. Add half the water to the dish and mix to lift all the balsamic that might have dried. Bring to a medium heat and reduce the liquid until thickening. Stir in 1tbsp of the grated parmesan, toss in the pasta then serve in bowls with the remaining cheese and basil leaves.

Top tips for making balsamic tomato pasta

We've used spaghetti but you can swap for your favourite pasta shape. Jessica loves bucatini which is a little thicker than spaghetti and it has a hole running through the centre.

For an indulgent finish serve with a ball of mozzarella or burrata. You could also mix in some sun-dried tomatoes to intensify the flavour and add a rich undertone to the dish. Both of these options will affect the calorie count.

