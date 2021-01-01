We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Make this basic batter with just three store cupboard ingredients and in three simple steps.

This basic batter recipe can be used for a whole variety of sweet and savory dishes, from pancakes and fritters to Yorkshire pudding and toad-in-the-hole. We’ve tried and tested this recipe to guarantee a smooth, lump-free batter every time. The trick is to sieve the flour thoroughly and to add the milk gradually whisking with a balloon whisk for the perfect silky texture.

Watch how to make Batter

Ingredients 100g plain flour

1 large egg

300ml milk

Method To make this simple batter recipe, start by sifting the flour into a large mixing bowl and make a well in the center. Drop the egg into the well and beat with a balloon whisk, gradually drawing some of the flour into the mixture.

Slowly pour in the milk, whisking all the time, and continuing to draw in the flour until you have a smooth batter. It should be the consistency of single cream.

Cover the bowl and leave the batter to stand in a cool place for about 30 mins – this allows the starch grains in the flour to soften and give a lighter batter. If after standing, the batter has thickened too much add a splash of milk to thin it down.

Top tips for making batter

To achieve a smooth, lump-free mixture, it’s essential to slowly draw the flour into the liquid – if you beat everything together in one go, some of the flour will remain in tiny lumps suspended in the mix.

The quantity of milk in this recipe makes a pourable batter, so to make it thicker, use about 150ml of milk. You can flavour it with citrus zest, chopped herbs, or a little mustard for savoury dishes. When making it for Yorkshire puddings, add an extra egg yolk and replace half the milk with water. This will give you extra rich and crispy results every time.

Use this recipe to make your own Yorkshire pudding batter for a fresh and homemade addition to your family's Sunday roast dinner. The fresher the batter, the crispier the Yorkshire puddings will be. And with these being the most raved about Sunday roast trimming, you'll be a hit in your house. Or use the batter to make fresh weekend morning crepe pancakes for a sweet twist on a relaxed family breakfast.

Click to rate ( 1512 ratings) Sending your rating