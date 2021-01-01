We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With a light golden batter, these easy banana fritters will transform your ripe bananas.

Ground cinnamon and a generous drizzle of honey make these sweet banana fritters irresistible. Each chunk of warm banana is covered in a crisp, golden coating made with flour, egg, and milk. These delicious banana fritters are best served warm. Swap the honey for a drizzle of maple syrup, or melted chocolate to serve instead. Leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to two days.

Ingredients 100g self-raising flour

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

1/4tsp ground cinnamon

1 egg

150ml milk

Vegetable oil for frying

3 bananas

Clear honey to serve

Method Put the flour, bicarbonate of soda, and cinnamon into a bowl. Make a well in the center and add the egg and half the milk and mix well to a smooth batter. Gradually beat in the remaining milk.

Heat some vegetable oil in a deep saucepan or wok.

Peel the bananas and cut in half lengthwise and then cut each piece into three horizontally.

Dip the banana pieces in the batter and then gently lower into the hot oil and fry until golden brown. Cook a few pieces at a time then remove and drain on kitchen paper. Serve with honey for dipping. Please note nutritional info is based on the use of 100ml of vegetable oil for cooking.

Top tips for making banana fritters

When deep frying choose a pan that’s larger than the burner you are cooking on and don’t fill more than half full of oil. If you have a thermometer heat the oil to 180°C, otherwise place a cube of bread in the oil and if it turns golden brown in 45 secs the oil is ready.