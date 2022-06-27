BBQ tandoori chicken recipe

This BBQ tandoori chicken is makes a tasty, juicy and tender chicken, perfect for serving up at barbecues and summer parties.

  Serves4
Serves4
SkillEasy
Preparation Time10 mins (plus marinating time)
Cooking Time25 mins
Total Time35 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories201 Kcal10%
Fat3.7 g5%
Octavia Lillywhite
By
published

Spice up your barbecue this summer with this BBQ tandoori chicken marinade. 

Chicken is a great barbecue option, always popular with guests. But you can make it way more exciting with a good, spicy marinade like this one. It's quick to make and cook, though it does require some forward planning as you'll need to leave the chicken to soak up all the lovely flavours for at least an hour. If you've got time to prep the day ahead, you can make the marinade then and leave the chicken in it overnight. Serve in buns with coleslaw and a fresh, green salad for a BBQ feast to remember. 

Ingredients

  • 4 skinless chicken breasts
  • 2 tbsp tomato puree
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp ground coriander
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 small red chilli, finely sliced
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. Season the chicken on both sides and place in a small, non-stick roasting tin.
  2. Combine all the remaining ingredients in a small bowl and then spread the mixture over the chicken. Cover with clear food wrap and place in the refrigerator to marinate for at least 1 hour.
  3. Place the marinated chicken on a preheated barbecue and cook for 20-25 minutes, turning regularly.
  4. Slice open the thickest piece of chicken to check that it is cooked through to the centre. Serve hot or cold.

Top tip for making BBQ tandoori chicken

This tandoori marinade works equally well with turkey steaks or other chicken pieces, with the skin removed.

Octavia Lillywhite

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

