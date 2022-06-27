Spice up your barbecue this summer with this BBQ tandoori chicken marinade.

Chicken is a great barbecue option, always popular with guests. But you can make it way more exciting with a good, spicy marinade like this one. It's quick to make and cook, though it does require some forward planning as you'll need to leave the chicken to soak up all the lovely flavours for at least an hour. If you've got time to prep the day ahead, you can make the marinade then and leave the chicken in it overnight. Serve in buns with coleslaw and a fresh, green salad for a BBQ feast to remember.

Ingredients

4 skinless chicken breasts

2 tbsp tomato puree

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp turmeric

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 small red chilli, finely sliced

1 tbsp soy sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Season the chicken on both sides and place in a small, non-stick roasting tin. Combine all the remaining ingredients in a small bowl and then spread the mixture over the chicken. Cover with clear food wrap and place in the refrigerator to marinate for at least 1 hour. Place the marinated chicken on a preheated barbecue and cook for 20-25 minutes, turning regularly. Slice open the thickest piece of chicken to check that it is cooked through to the centre. Serve hot or cold.

Top tip for making BBQ tandoori chicken

This tandoori marinade works equally well with turkey steaks or other chicken pieces, with the skin removed.

