Chunky bean burgers packed with three kinds of beans, plus a crunch of spring onion and a herby hit of coriander.

Bean burgers are such a great recipe to have in your repertoire. You can make them using mostly store cupboard ingredients, with just a few fresh extras. Feel free to use any kinds of beans or chickpeas you have to hand (excepted baked in tomato sauce), but try to use a mix to get the best texture. You can even used premixed cans of beans, for ease. Cook them under the grill, or even the oven if you prefer (see tip). They’re also great on the barbecue. And you can make them in advance and free them until needed. Defrost fully before cooking. Add an extra spicy flavour to the burgers by stirring 1-2 tsp harissa paste or curry paste into the mashed bean mixture.

This recipe is part of our cheap family meals collection – under £1 a head

Ingredients 400g can cannellini beans, drained

210g can butter beans, drained

210g can red kidney beans, drained

75g fresh white breadcrumbs

4 spring onions, trimmed and chopped

1 tbsp fresh chopped coriander

1 large egg, beaten

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil, for brushing

Burger buns, salad and thinly sliced vegetables, to serve

Method Tip all the beans into a colander and rinse under cold running water. Drain well and pat dry with kitchen paper. Transfer to a large mixing bowl and mash until roughly crushed with a potato masher.

Add the breadcrumbs, spring onions, coriander and egg and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Mix thoroughly with clean hands then divide shape and divide into four chunky burgers.

Place the burgers on a foil-lined grill pan and brush with olive oil. Cook under a medium-hot grill for 5-6 mins on each side until light golden and piping hot.

Serve the hot burgers in split burger buns with salad and sliced vegetables.

Top tip for making bean burgers

If you prefer you can cook the burgers in the oven; place on a greased baking tray and brush lightly with oil then cook at 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5 for 15-20 mins until light golden.