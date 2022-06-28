A hearty beans and sausage bake with flageolet, butter and kidney beans in a rich, caramelised sauce.

There is so much flavour in this dish. It's a delicious balance of the piquant flavour of the passatta tomato sauce with the sweetness of the treacle and balsamic vinegar. Feel free to use your favourite kinds of beans (not baked) or what you have available. This is delicious served on its own or with bread. If you want some greenery, some steamed kale is a great choice as it will soak up some of the sauce once it's plated up.

Ingredients

300g chorizo-style pork chipolata sausages (pinch, twist and cut into two small sausages)

1tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

½ red pepper, deseeded and sliced

500ml passatta

1tbsp black treacle

2tbsp soft dark brown sugar

1tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 x 400g can flageolet beans, rinsed and drained

1 x 400g can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 x 400g can butter beans, rinsed and drained

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

In a large saucepan, heat the oil over a medium heat and add the sausages, onion and garlic. Heat gently until the sausages begin to brown and the onions soften slightly. Add all the remaining ingredients and simmer gently with a lid on for about 30 mins, alternatively transfer to a preheated oven for 30-40 mins on 190ºC/375ºF/Gas Mark 5. Serve with hunks of crusty bread.

Top tip for making this beans and sausage bake

We've used chorizo-style sausages here (note: not actual chorizo, which is already cooked. These are ready to cook raw sausages with a chorizo flavour). They add a subtle spiciness. You can swap for another type if you prefer though.

You might also like...