A hearty beans and sausage bake with flageolet, butter and kidney beans in a rich, caramelised sauce.
There is so much flavour in this dish. It's a delicious balance of the piquant flavour of the passatta tomato sauce with the sweetness of the treacle and balsamic vinegar. Feel free to use your favourite kinds of beans (not baked) or what you have available. This is delicious served on its own or with bread. If you want some greenery, some steamed kale is a great choice as it will soak up some of the sauce once it's plated up.
Ingredients
- 300g chorizo-style pork chipolata sausages (pinch, twist and cut into two small sausages)
- 1tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- ½ red pepper, deseeded and sliced
- 500ml passatta
- 1tbsp black treacle
- 2tbsp soft dark brown sugar
- 1tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 1 x 400g can flageolet beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 x 400g can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 x 400g can butter beans, rinsed and drained
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- In a large saucepan, heat the oil over a medium heat and add the sausages, onion and garlic. Heat gently until the sausages begin to brown and the onions soften slightly.
- Add all the remaining ingredients and simmer gently with a lid on for about 30 mins, alternatively transfer to a preheated oven for 30-40 mins on 190ºC/375ºF/Gas Mark 5.
- Serve with hunks of crusty bread.
Top tip for making this beans and sausage bake
We've used chorizo-style sausages here (note: not actual chorizo, which is already cooked. These are ready to cook raw sausages with a chorizo flavour). They add a subtle spiciness. You can swap for another type if you prefer though.
You might also like...
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
-
Spicy chicken wings
Sticky, spicy chicken wings that will go down an absolute treat at barbecues and summer parties. Just be sure to have lots of napkins on hand.
By Tana Ramsay • Published
-
Baked spiced chicken with pomegranate
This baked spiced chicken with pomegranate uses one of the cheapest chicken cuts but the marinade makes it taste like a seriously fancy dish.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Tandoori chicken
A great British favourite, this Indian tandoori chicken is very tasty and spicy and easy to cook. Serve it up with a yogurt dip and your favourite kind of naan bread.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
This 11p lunch is perfect for saving money as living costs rise
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
Cyber Monday travel deals: Save on trips at British Airways, easyJet and Virgin Atlantic with these late Black Friday discounts
By Grace Walsh • Published
-
Who left The Great British Sewing Bee this week? The latest sewer to leave revealed
Is your favourite contestant still in the show? Find out who has been eliminated this week...
By Selina Maycock • Published