These neatly rolled beef pancakes are filled with a meaty ragù and a punch of creamy horseradish. They look as good as they taste.

Pancake rolls take a little bit longer to make than most pancakes, because you must bake them for 15 minutes after assembling. However, they’re simple to do, and worth the extra time for the finished result. Once you’ve tried this basic recipe, you’ll be able to adapt it in all sorts of ways. You could swap out the horseradish for a white sauce to create a lasagne version. For a vegetarians, a tomato pasta sauce on top of a layer of pesto would be delicious.

Ingredients For the pancakes:

115g plain flour

Pinch of salt

1 large egg, beaten

25g butter, melted

200ml whole milk

For the filling:

3 tbsp vegetable oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

350g lean beef mince

150ml tomato pasta sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 tbsp creamed horseradish

2 tbsp freshly chopped chives

Method Pre-heat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Lightly grease a shallow ovenproof dish. Sift the flour and salt into a bowl. Make a well in the centre and add the egg and melted butter. Gradually whisk in the milk to form a smooth batter. Set aside for 30 mins.

Meanwhile, prepare the filling. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a frying pan and cook the onion for 5 mins until softened but not browned. Add the mince and continue to cook, stirring, for 5 mins. Pour in the sauce, add plenty of seasoning, and simmer gently, stirring occasionally for 10 mins until tender. Cover and keep warm.

Stir the batter. Heat a small frying pan and lightly brush with a little of the remaining oil. Spoon in 3 tbsp batter, tilting the pan back and forth to coat the bottom. Cook over a moderate heat for 1-2 mins until lightly golden then flip over and cook for a further 1 min.

Turn on to a wire rack lined with baking parchment and continue the process to make 12 pancakes in total, stacking each in between sheets of parchment.

Spread each pancake with a little horseradish and then spread with some meat sauce. Roll up tightly and place side by side in the dish. Cover with foil and bake for about 15 mins until piping hot. Serve immediately, sprinkled with chives.

Top tip for making beef pancakes

For kids you could replace the horseradish with tomato ketchup and sprinkle the mince filling with a little grated cheese before rolling up.

