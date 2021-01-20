We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These delicious 2 ingredient banana pancakes are much healthier than your average pancake recipe and take just minutes to cook.

These banana pancakes are made using just two ingredients; banana and eggs making it a healthier option for brunch – and way better than your average pancake recipe. We’d recommend making these 2-ingredient banana pancakes small, like drop scones as they’re easier to flip. If you find it difficult to flip your pancakes with a large spatula, just pop the pancakes under the grill for 3-5 minutes instead.

Ingredients 1 med banana

2 large eggs

Pinch of baking powder (optional)

Method For these two-ingredient pancakes, in a large mixing bowl peel and mash the banana. In a separate bowl or jug, crack and whisk the eggs.

Gradually add the eggs to the mashed banana, whisking as you go. If you’ve opted to add baking powder, add this now. Whisk until combined. The mixture needs to be smooth and as lump-free as possible. Heat a frying pan on medium heat and grease with butter.

Once the butter has melted and begins to sizzle, pour a small amount of the mixture onto the pan. If you want to make sure your pancakes are the same size, use a ladle.

Cook for 3-5 mins. Flip the pancake once they’re golden on the side that is touching the frying pan. You should be able to slide the spatula under the pancake easily. Cook the other side for the same time. Repeat until you’ve made 3-6 small pancakes.

Top tips for making 2 ingredient banana pancakes

This banana pancake recipe has baking powder as an optional addition. The baking powder will make your pancakes a little bit fluffier and lighter. This means they should turn out like American-style pancakes as opposed to a classic British pancake.

If you're serving these pancakes for dessert make sure you serve them with vanilla ice cream. We also love them topped with honey, maple syrup, or sprinkled with chopped nuts.

Love these 2-ingredient banana pancakes? We've got loads more delicious pancake recipes right here! So you'll be ready for Pancake Day and every homemade breakfast or brunch in-between!

Click to rate ( 886 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week