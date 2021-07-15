Make this delicious beef in black bean sauce as a quick and easy dinner cooked in just five minutes.
Marinate the beef in the black bean sauce before cooking for extra succulent, tender beef. Make sure you don’t overcook this meat otherwise it’ll be too chewy. Serve with homemade egg fried rice or soft noodles drizzled in soy sauce.
Ingredients
- 350g stir-fry beef
- 160g sachet black bean stir-fry sauce
- 1tbsp soy sauce
- 1 level tbsp cornflour
- 2tbsps groundnut oil
- 1 green pepper, deseeded and sliced
- 1 red chilli, deseeded and sliced
- 2.5cm piece of ginger, peeled and cut into thin strips
- Coriander, for garnish
Method
Mix the beef with the black bean and soy sauces and the cornflour. Leave it to marinate for 15-30 minutes.
Cook the beef in the oil for 1-2 minutes, then add the pepper, chilli and ginger and cook for a further 2-3 minutes, until the vegetables have just softened. Serve immediately, garnished with coriander.
Top tips for making beef in black bean sauce
This recipe would work just as well with chicken, lamb, or pork strips.
