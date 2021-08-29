Beetroot brownies are rich and gooey, with an added earthy flavour and an extra moist texture thanks to the beetroot.
The subtle flavour of beetroot is not overpowering either in this beetroot brownies recipe and pairs perfectly with dark chocolate. This recipe makes 12 brownies and can be prepared in just 10 minutes.
Ingredients
- 200g unsalted butter
- 200g dark chocolate
- 4 eggs
- 125g light muscovado sugar
- 125g caster sugar
- 150g self-raising flour
- 1tbsp cocoa powder
- 200g grated beetroot
Method
To make these chocolate brownies heat the oven to 160°C. Melt the butter and dark chocolate. Whisk together the eggs and sugars until fluffy.
Fold in the melted chocolate mixture, flour, cocoa and grated beetroot.
Spoon into a 20cm greased and lined square tin. Bake for 35 mins, until firm, but fudgey in the middle, before cooling and cutting into squares.
Top tips for making beetroot brownies
If you can’t find light muscovado sugar, you could use golden or regular caster sugar instead.
