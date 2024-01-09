These Biscoff brownies take 35 minutes to bake and are best made the day ahead for easy slicing.
Brownies are an easy and versatile sweet treat that can be enjoyed as an afternoon snack or an indulgent dessert. This recipe includes some special ingredients for a boost of flavour but you can easily adapt it with your favourite biscuits or chocolate bars. If you have little helpers who like to cook, this is a great recipe to get them involved in the kitchen.
Ingredients
- 100g unsalted butter
- 100g soft brown sugar
- 100g caster sugar
- 200g dark chocolate, broken into pieces
- 3 medium free-range eggs, beaten
- 50g plain flour
- 20g Horlicks
- 60g Biscoff spread
- 40g (about 5) Lotus biscuits
Method
- Heat the oven to 160C Fan/Gas 4. Line the base and sides of a 20cm square loose-bottom baking tin. Melt the butter in a saucepan then add the sugars and chocolate, and stir until completely combined. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly.
- Mix in the eggs, flour, Horlicks and a pinch of sea salt.
- Pour into the prepared tin then spread evenly up to the edges. In a small pan, gently heat the Biscoff spread until it becomes runny. Dollop on top of the batter and use the end of the spoon or a knife to swirl. Arrange the biscuits on top then sprinkle over a little more sea salt.
- Bake for 35 mins then remove from the oven and leave to cool completely before chilling in the fridge for 2 hrs. Bring back to room temperature before slicing into 16 equal squares.
Top tips for making Biscoff brownies
Adding Horlicks to your bakes may seem alternative, but it adds a wonderful malty flavour. For a more intense chocolate flavour you could swap the Horlicks for cocoa powder.
What does Biscoff taste like?
Biscoff has a unique rich, caramelised, spiced flavour. It is made using a combination of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.
What flavours go well with Biscoff?
The flavour of Biscoff is complemented well with coffee and chocolate. We like dark chocolate because Biscoff is sweet on its own but many people like white or milk chocolate with the biscuits or spread. Raspberries add a delicious zingy contrast as would a little fresh lemon zest.
What can I use instead of Biscoff biscuits?
You could swap the Biscoff for some ginger nut biscuits or omit them completely. You can also experiment with your favourite biscuits, bourbons are a fun choice but digestives and Hobnobs would be delicious too.