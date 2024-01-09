These Biscoff brownies take 35 minutes to bake and are best made the day ahead for easy slicing.

Brownies are an easy and versatile sweet treat that can be enjoyed as an afternoon snack or an indulgent dessert. This recipe includes some special ingredients for a boost of flavour but you can easily adapt it with your favourite biscuits or chocolate bars. If you have little helpers who like to cook, this is a great recipe to get them involved in the kitchen.

Ingredients

100g unsalted butter

100g soft brown sugar

100g caster sugar

200g dark chocolate, broken into pieces

3 medium free-range eggs, beaten

50g plain flour

20g Horlicks

60g Biscoff spread

40g (about 5) Lotus biscuits

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Heat the oven to 160C Fan/Gas 4. Line the base and sides of a 20cm square loose-bottom baking tin. Melt the butter in a saucepan then add the sugars and chocolate, and stir until completely combined. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly. Mix in the eggs, flour, Horlicks and a pinch of sea salt. Pour into the prepared tin then spread evenly up to the edges. In a small pan, gently heat the Biscoff spread until it becomes runny. Dollop on top of the batter and use the end of the spoon or a knife to swirl. Arrange the biscuits on top then sprinkle over a little more sea salt. Bake for 35 mins then remove from the oven and leave to cool completely before chilling in the fridge for 2 hrs. Bring back to room temperature before slicing into 16 equal squares.

Top tips for making Biscoff brownies

Adding Horlicks to your bakes may seem alternative, but it adds a wonderful malty flavour. For a more intense chocolate flavour you could swap the Horlicks for cocoa powder.

What does Biscoff taste like? Biscoff has a unique rich, caramelised, spiced flavour. It is made using a combination of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.

What flavours go well with Biscoff? The flavour of Biscoff is complemented well with coffee and chocolate. We like dark chocolate because Biscoff is sweet on its own but many people like white or milk chocolate with the biscuits or spread. Raspberries add a delicious zingy contrast as would a little fresh lemon zest.