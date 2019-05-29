We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These easy and delicious Bourbon biscuit brownies are so simple to make and perfect for sharing too. Give your brownies a tasty biscuit twist! This recipe serves 15 and will take around 1hr to make and bake. The gooey, classic brownie recipe originates from America and is given an extra crunch with a traditional English biscuit baked inside – who could possibly resist? The recipe is simple enough to bake with the kids, who’ll enjoy the results as much as the fun in the kitchen. Your brownies will freeze well and be a welcome treat for anyone coming over for a cup of tea. The indulgent, chocolately slices will also go down a storm at any party – with the children and the grown-ups. Try baking these brownies with a twist this weekend…

Ingredients 10x chocolate Bourbon biscuits

150g dark chocolate

130g butter

200g soft brown sugar

130g plain flour

2 eggs

Method Preheat oven to 170°C, gas mark 3. Grease a 20cm square tin.

Place the Bourbon biscuits into a plastic sandwich bag and crush with a rolling pin. Set to one side.

Break the chocolate and place it in a bowl with the butter. Place the bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, ensuring the button of the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Allow the chocolate and butter to melt, stirring continuously.

Remove from the heat and stir in the sugar, then sift the flour and stir through the mix. Add the eggs and mix through.

Gently stir through the crushed biscuits and pour the mix into the tin.

Bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until the top is flaky and crunchy, but is still soft when pressed gently. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before removing from the tin

Top tip for making Bourbon biscuit brownies If you like your brownies less gooey, continue baking for an extra 5 to 10 minutes

