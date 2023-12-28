These black bean quesadillas with salsa are a speedy delicious veggie meal and leftovers make a great lunch.
A good repertoire of 15 minute meals is very useful to have when you’ve got a busy week ahead. These veggie quesadillas take only 10 minutes and are very filling and packed with black beans, sweetcorn, and spring onion. Infused with paprika, coriander, and Wensleydale cheese, these quesadillas are bursting with flavour.
Ingredients
- 400g can black beans, drained
- 50g canned sweetcorn, drained
- 1⁄4tsp chilli flakes
- 1tsp smoked paprika
- 3 spring onions, thinly sliced
- 150g Wensleydale cheese, grated
- Small bunch coriander, finely chopped
- 2 large flour tortillas
- Salsa, to serve
- Lime wedges, to serve
Method
- Mix the black beans, sweetcorn, chilli flakes, smoked paprika, spring onions and half the cheese and coriander together, then season.
- Sprinkle a quarter of the cheese over half of 1 tortilla and top with half the bean mixture. Top with another handful of cheese and fold the tortilla over.
- Heat a frying pan over a high heat. When hot, put the quesadilla into the pan and fry for 2 minutes or until the cheese has melted slightly. Carefully turn it over and cook for 2 minutes more. Repeat with the remaining tortilla.
- Halve each quesadilla and serve with salsa and the remaining coriander, and lime wedges on the side.
Top tips for making our black bean quesadillas with salsa
Serve these quesadillas with salad on the side and it could easily stretch to serve four as they are very filling.
What should I put in a quesadilla?
Quesadillas are very versatile and are excellent for using up leftovers. You can add some fried mushrooms and pepper, shredded meat, prawns, or even scrambled egg! Despite the name, which is a combination of the words ‘queso’ which means cheese, and ‘tortilla’, you don’t always have to include cheese.
What goes well with quesadillas?
We like serving our quesadillas with salsa but a guacamole would be delicious too. As the quesadillas are already quite filling we recommend serving with a small green salad or some roasted broccoli.&nbs