We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Perfect for the weaning process and packed with vitamins.

This blueberry puree makes it easy to introduce blueberries into your baby’s diet.

Blueberries are one of the berries you can introduce early on in your baby’s weaning process as they’re unlikely to cause an allergic reaction. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants these sweet little berries are perfect for your baby. This simple puree can be whizzed up in 20 minutes or less and is a great stand-by to keep in the freezer.

Ingredients 1/2 pint of blueberries (fresh or frozen)2 cups of water

You can save the liquid to serve as juice or to blend in with cereals etc.

Method Bring water to a boil. Add blueberries and simmer for 15 minutes until soft.

Reserve liquid and use a slotted spoon to transfer blueberries to

blender/processor/mixer and puree.

If needed, add some of the liquid to blueberries.

Add cereal (if desired) to thicken up

Top tip for making blueberry puree

Try using frozen berries if you are making this recipe during the winter when blueberries are out of season.

Click to rate ( 1514 ratings) Sending your rating