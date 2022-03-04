We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A really filling and satisfying bowl: packed with big chunks of vegetables that make it feel more like a stew than a soup.

This borlotti bean and kale soup makes such a big batch. You get eight portions from it, perfect to serve up to the family for a weekend lunch, with plenty left over to batch up for working lunches during the week. The kale – one of our most versatile British winter vegetables – brings a vibrant green flash to each portion. And finally the borolotti beans are little powerhouses of healthiness. Packed with low calorie protein and immune-boosting B vitamins. Each portion is only 122 calories, so you can afford to have a crusty piece of bread to dip in.

Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, peeled and diced

1 large carrot, peeled and diced (about 200g)

1 large potato (300-400g, peeled weight) cut into small chunks

1 tbsp tomato purée

A few fresh thyme sprigs and 2 bay leaves

1l hot vegetable (if serving to vegetarians) or chicken stock

400g can borlotti beans, drained and rinsed

About 125g chopped curly kale

To serve (optional)

Shaved Parmesan, or vegetarian hard cheese alternative

Crusty bread

Method Heat the oil in a large pan. Add the onion and carrot and cook over a medium heat for about 5 minutes.

Add the potato, tomato purée, thyme and bay, stir well for a couple of minutes and pour in the stock. Bring to the boil then simmer gently for 10 minutes, partially covered.

Stir in the beans and some seasoning. Bring back to the boil then put the kale on top and let it steam for 5 minutes.

Spoon into warm bowls. Top with Parmesan, if liked. Drizzle with olive oil and serve with crusty bread.

Top tip for making borlotti bean and kale soup

Apart from the optional garnish, this soup is suitable for vegans, assuming you use vegetable stock (not chicken). If you want to make a meaty version of it, stir in some chopped or shredded pieces of ham just before you add the kale to steam.

