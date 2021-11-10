A colourful twist on a crunchy classic, with sweet honey and mayo dressing and a pop of poppyseed flavour. Making coleslaw with red cabbage adds an earthier flavour than traditional white cabbage, as well as adding a boost of extra nutrients.
If you have one, use a mandolin to save time and slice the veggies thinly. There’s a fair bit of chopping and slicing involved, but throwing together this tasty side is a doddle. Perfect for BBQs and buffets, this red cabbage slaw will brighten up any meal. Check out our other tasty red cabbage recipes.
Ingredients
- 4 tbsps mayonnaise
- 1-2 tsps honey
- 1 tbsp poppy seeds
- 1⁄4 red cabbage, finely shredded
- 1-2 carrots, peeled and grated
- 3-4 spring onions, sliced
- Salt and ground black pepper
Method
Mix together the mayonnaise, honey and seasoning to taste and then stir in the poppy seeds. Stir in the cabbage, carrot and spring onions and season before serving.
Top tips for making this red cabbage slaw...
- For added crunch, add a handful of chopped walnuts or toasted pumpkin seeds before serving
- The coleslaw is best eaten on the day it’s made but will keep for up to 2 days in the fridge
