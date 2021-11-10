We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A colourful twist on a crunchy classic, with sweet honey and mayo dressing and a pop of poppyseed flavour. Making coleslaw with red cabbage adds an earthier flavour than traditional white cabbage, as well as adding a boost of extra nutrients.

If you have one, use a mandolin to save time and slice the veggies thinly. There’s a fair bit of chopping and slicing involved, but throwing together this tasty side is a doddle. Perfect for BBQs and buffets, this red cabbage slaw will brighten up any meal. Check out our other tasty red cabbage recipes.

Ingredients 4 tbsps mayonnaise

1-2 tsps honey

1 tbsp poppy seeds

1⁄4 red cabbage, finely shredded

1-2 carrots, peeled and grated

3-4 spring onions, sliced

Salt and ground black pepper

Method Mix together the mayonnaise, honey and seasoning to taste and then stir in the poppy seeds. Stir in the cabbage, carrot and spring onions and season before serving.

Top tips for making this red cabbage slaw...

For added crunch, add a handful of chopped walnuts or toasted pumpkin seeds before serving

The coleslaw is best eaten on the day it’s made but will keep for up to 2 days in the fridge

You may also like

Braised red cabbage

Pickled red cabbage

How to cook red cabbage

Click to rate ( 25 ratings) Sending your rating