The Bramble is a gin-based cocktail with sharp lemon, a little sugar syrup and a zing of Cassis.

Our Bramble cocktail recipe is a fruity cocktail that uses just four ingredients. Traditionally you make a Bramble with a blackberry liqueur called creme de mure but we’ve used British Cassis instead. This is great for those who don’t like the taste of gin on its own as the liqueur offers a good balance.

Ingredients 50ml Conker Gin, or another London Dry gin of your choice

25ml Lemon juice

15ml Sugar syrup

10ml White Heron British Cassis

To garnish:

Lemon wedges

You will need:

Rock glass

Crushed ice

Cocktail shaker

Method Add the Cassis to a rocks glass and fill with crushed ice.

Shake the Conker gin, lemon and sugar syrup together with ice in a shaker.

Pour on top of the crush ice and stir gently. Garnish and serve immediately.

Top tips for making a Bramble cocktail:

Blackberries are in season from July to mid-September and make a great alternative garnish to lemon

A London Dry style gin with citrus notes goes very well in this cocktail and compliments the lemon juice and garnish used in the recipe

Making a restaurant or bar-quality cocktail at home is easy with the right preparation. Invest in some nice glassware, good quality spirits, and never forget to garnish your drink.

Where does the Bramble cocktail come from?

Dick Bradsell created The Bramble in the 1980s while working at the bar Fred’s Club in Soho, London, England. He wanted to create a British drink and used the bramble, the bush in which blackberries grow, as inspiration.

