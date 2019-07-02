We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Butternut squash risotto with crispy sage and pancetta couldn’t be simpler to make and at 72p per serving, you can feed a family fab food on a real budget. Creamy squash risotto goes so well with the crispy sage and pancetta, which adds lovely saltiness to this dish. The whole family will love this recipe and it’s so quick and easy to make, ready in just 30 mins.

Ingredients 350g butternut squash pieces

1 onion, roughly chopped

3tbsp olive oil

350g risotto rice

200ml white wine

1 litre hot chicken stock

12 crispy pancetta slices

Small handful sage leaves

Method Heat the oven to 200C, gas 6. Tip the squash and onion onto a baking tray, toss in 2tbsp oil to coat the veg and bake for 20 mins until softened.

Meanwhile, heat the remaining oil in a large, heavy-based pan, then stir in the risotto rice and cook for 1 min until coated. Add the wine and cook, stirring, until it is absorbed.

Next, start adding thehot stock a ladleful at a time, stirring frequently, only adding more once the liquid has been absorbed by the rice, about 15 mins.

Tip the roasted vegetables into a food processor and whizz to a smooth paste, adding a little milk if needed. Stir this through the rice and season to taste.

Divide the risotto between 6 plates and top each with 2 pieces of crisp pancetta and 2 sage leaves to serve.

Top tip for making Butternut squash risotto with crispy sage and pancetta If you have any left over, cool it before refrigerating and the next day, fry in a little oil until piping hot and serve with a simple salad for lunch

