A classic dark chocolate and vanilla fudge, with pieces of Creme Egg pressed into the top.

This is a dark and delicious fudge that’s really easy to make. If it’s your first time making a fudge we’d highly recommend having a sugar thermometer so you can keep track of the temperature easily. It is possible to test the temperature by dropping a small amount of the boiling mixture into a bowl of iced water. If the fudge forms into a soft ball, it’s ready. But you will feel more confident with a thermometer to reassure you. Use dark chocolate with a high percentage of cocoa solids – at least 70%. The bitterness offsets a little of the sugary sweetness of the fudge so it won’t be sickly. This makes a great Easter gift as well – present it in a small box lined with tissue paper and tie it up with a pretty ribbon.

Ingredients 300g caster sugar

300ml double cream

100g butter

75g dark chocolate, chopped into small pieces

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 Creme Eggs

Method Line a shallow baking tin 16cm x 24cm with baking parchment.

Put the sugar, cream and butter in a large pan and heat gently, stirring, until the sugar is dissolved. Make sure you don’t leave any sugar crystals on the sides of the pan as this will affect the texture of the fudge, so brush them down with a pastry brush if need be.

Turn up the heat and boil for 10-15 minutes, stirring regularly to ensure it doesn’t burn on the bottom of the pan, until the fudge reaches 115°C on a sugar thermometer.

Remove the pan from the heat and add the chocolate and vanilla extract. Beat well with a wooden spoon or hand held electric whisk for 5-10 minutes until it thickens and loses its shine.

Pour into the baking tin and leave to cool for about 15 mintes. Cut the crème eggs into pieces and lightly press into the top of the fudge then leave to cool completely.

Cut into 2.5cm squares. Recipe extracted from the Cadbury Creme Egg Cookbook.

Top tip for making this Creme Egg fudge

Use a large, high-sided and heavy bottomed pan for the fudge. It might look bigger than you need to start with, but it can bubble up as it boils and this will ensure it doesn't boil over - which can be really messy.

