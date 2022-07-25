Microwave fudge recipe

This simple microwave fudge recipes is one of the easiest ways to make a quick sweet treat which you can then decorate however you like. It makes a perfect present.


Makes 12
Skill Easy
Preparation Time 5 mins plus 1-2 hours setting time
Cooking Time 5 mins
Cost Range Cheap
Microwave fudge is so easy to make and it only needs three ingredients. 

This is a great recipe to make with kids because it's so quick and easy - then you just have to wait for it to set for a couple of hours. You can use milk chocolate if you prefer, or make two batches - one white and one milk. Alternatively, you can get the kids to cut out the fudge with cookie cutters, into shapes like flowers and decorate with Smarties or Skittles. You don't need any special equipment for this recipe - no sugar thermometer or anything: just a microwave to cook it.

Ingredients

  • 300g white chocolate
  • 150g condensed milk
  • 1 drop vanilla extract

For optional decoration:

  • 25g melted white chocolate
  • small handful sweets such as Skittles, M&Ms or sprinkles

Method

  1. Take an 8 inch square baking tin and line it with baking paper or cling film.
  2. Ask your child to break up the chocolate into a medium-sized microwaveable mixing bowl.
  3. Place the bowl of broken up chocolate into the microwave and heat on 50% power in 30-40 second intervals, stirring in between.
  4. Once the chocolate has melted and is smooth, pour in the condensed milk. Stir the chocolate and condensed milk together and place the bowl back into the microwave and heat again, on 50%, for just 10 seconds.
  5. Take the bowl from the microwave and quickly add the drop of vanilla extract, then give one final stir.
  6. Immediately pour the mixture into the lined baking tray. You will see that the chocolate mixture is already starting to firm up! Use the back of a spoon to gently guide the fudge into the corners of the tin.
  7. Place a piece of baking paper or cling film over the top of the fudge and use your fingers to smooth the surface of the fudge. Make sure that the surface is level, then place into the fridge to set for 1-2 hours.
  8. Once the fudge is set, you can take it from the fridge and leave it to come back up to room temperature before attempting to cut into shapes.
  9. Your child can have great fun using their favourite cookie cutter. Use the extra melted white chocolate to glue on the decoration. We made white chocolate fudge flowers and used skittles for the centres.

Top tip for making microwave fudge

If you're making this as a grown up gift, you can make milk and white chocolate fudge, then arrange the square in small boxes, alternating white and brown like a chess board.

Anneliese Giggins
