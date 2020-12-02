We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our easy vanilla fudge recipe is quick to make and perfect as a food gift. Just six simple ingredients and you can make the creamiest homemade vanilla fudge.

Learn how to make fudge with our easy recipe. This creamy vanilla fudge will take around 35 mins to prepare and cook plus cooling time. Once you’ve mastered this basic fudge recipe, you’ll be making it time and time again for every special occasion.

This classic fudge is perfect as a food gift especially when thinking of Christmas. This fudge recipe makes 36 pieces of fudge. Pop a handful of fudge pieces into a cellophane bag and tie with a ribbon to give as a gift. As it’ll last 2 weeks at room temperature and 3-4 weeks in the fridge, you can make in bulk and store ahead of gifting. Storing fudge in the fridge however may dry it out a little so make sure you wrap the fudge in waxed paper. Store in an airtight container either tin or plastic.

Our delicious homemade fudge has been tried and tested in the GoodtoKnow kitchen and our easy to follow, step-by-step video makes it even quicker to make. Store your homemade fudge in an airtight container or bag to keep it fresher for longer.

Love fudge? Try our peanut butter fudge and creamy Irish liqueur fudge for a real treat.

Ingredients 450g (1lb) granulated sugar

85g (3oz) butter

150ml (¼ pt) milk

175g (6oz) evaporated milk

Few drops of vanilla extract

A little vegetable oil

Method Tip the sugar, butter, milk and evaporated milk into a heavy based pan and heat gently, stirring frequently, until the sugar has dissolved.

Bring to the boil and as the temperature rises, stir the fudge occasionally (be careful as the mixture is very hot) so that the sugar doesn’t stick and burn.

Continue boiling until a temperature of 116C is reached on a sugar thermometer. If you don’t have one of these, you can test if the fudge is at this temperature by spooning a small amount of the syrup into some iced water, it should form a soft ball.

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract.

Pour into an 18cm shallow square tin brushed with a little vegetable oil, and leave for 10-15 mins or until almost set. It will set quicker in the fridge.

This vanilla fudge recipes makes about 36 squares – mark these with a sharp knife before leaving to cool completely.

Top tip for making Creamy vanilla fudge This vanilla fudge makes a great gift, too: wrap it in greaseproof paper and pop in a tin or box, tied with a ribbon.

There are a few tips and tricks you should keep in mind when making fudge. Firstly, you’ll need a candy thermometer - this is the must-have tool when making the best fudge.

Brush the sides of the pan with a brush dipped in water before cooking, this will help stop the fudge from crystallising and opt for a heavy pan and a wooden spoon.

If your fudge is grainy it may be because you didn’t mix your fudge long enough. It could also be down to the fact that the sugar didn’t fully dissolve before boiling the fudge mixture.

You also need to make sure you have the right amount of fat in the fudge mixture too. Following the method as close as possible and timing your fudge to perfection will make delicious fudge every time.