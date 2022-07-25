GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This chocolate fudge is so fun and easy to make - check out the video to see just how simple it is.

Each stage is lovely to do because the thick, unctuous, chocolatey mixtures melts into such a tempting and beautiful texture. Once you've made the basic recipe, you can adapt it in any way you'd like. Add in sultanas or chopped cherries, or top the fudge with melted white or dark chocolate, or chopped nuts - see tip for ideas. You can even split the batch into three and make different kinds of fudge so you can gift people a variety. This recipe makes around 60 pieces, so there's plenty for presents (plus some for the chef and any helpers).

Ingredients

400g (14oz) dark or milk chocolate

397g can condensed milk

25g (1oz) butter

100g (3½oz) icing sugar

55g (2oz) roasted chopped nuts (optional)

Method

Chop the chocolate into small chunks and place in a non-stick saucepan with the condensed milk and butter, heat very gently, stirring occasionally until melted and smooth. (Alternatively place these ingredients into a microwave safe bowl and microwave in 10-20 second bursts, stirring frequently until the mixture is silky smooth). Beat the icing sugar into the mixture until combined thoroughly. Press the fudge into a 18cm (7in) square tin, smooth over the top and press the nuts into the surface, if using, or leave plain. Chill in the fridge for 1 hour until set, cut into squares.

Top tip for making easy chocolate fudge

Try any nuts or dried fruit you like in this recipe – pecans, pistachios, walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds all work really well. Or you could try adding cranberries, blueberries or even mini marshmallows.

