Our candied ginger oat biscuits are sweet, sticky, and ready in under 30 minutes with just three simple steps.
Our candied ginger oat biscuits have got it all. A sweet ginger zing, oats for a great texture, dark sugar for a rich caramel intensity, and chocolate to keep the choccy biccy fans happy, plus a pinch of salt to tie all of the awesome flavours together.
Ingredients
- 125g unsalted butter, softened
- 100g dark brown soft sugar
- 150g jumbo porridge oats
- 50g wholemeal plain flour
- 1/4tsp baking powder
- 60g crystallised ginger, finely sliced
- 60g dark chocolate chips
Method
Heat the oven to 190C, Gas 5. Cream the butter and sugar for about 10 mins until light in colour and consistency.
Mix in the oats, flour, baking powder and a pinch of sea salt, once combined mix in the rest. Using clean hands compress small handfuls of the mixture into balls and flatten to a thickness of 1cm on to a lined baking tray. Leave a little space between them.
Bake for 15 mins. Allow to firm up on the tray. We enjoy eating they while still warm as the chocolate is melty, but if you are saving them cool fully on a wire rack before storing in a tin.
Top tips for making candied ginger oat biscuits:
- If you don’t have wholemeal plain flour regular plain flour or even wholemeal bread flour will also work here
- Ensure your dark chocolate has a minimum of 75 percent cocoa solids
- If you have a sweet tooth, you might prefer milk chocolate chips
Related features:
Paul Hollywood's ginger biscuits
The Hummingbird Bakery gingerbread man
Easy chocolate chip cookies