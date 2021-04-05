We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our candied ginger oat biscuits are sweet, sticky, and ready in under 30 minutes with just three simple steps.

Our candied ginger oat biscuits have got it all. A sweet ginger zing, oats for a great texture, dark sugar for a rich caramel intensity, and chocolate to keep the choccy biccy fans happy, plus a pinch of salt to tie all of the awesome flavours together.

Ingredients 125g unsalted butter, softened

100g dark brown soft sugar

150g jumbo porridge oats

50g wholemeal plain flour

1/4tsp baking powder

60g crystallised ginger, finely sliced

60g dark chocolate chips

Method Heat the oven to 190C, Gas 5. Cream the butter and sugar for about 10 mins until light in colour and consistency.

Mix in the oats, flour, baking powder and a pinch of sea salt, once combined mix in the rest. Using clean hands compress small handfuls of the mixture into balls and flatten to a thickness of 1cm on to a lined baking tray. Leave a little space between them.

Bake for 15 mins. Allow to firm up on the tray. We enjoy eating they while still warm as the chocolate is melty, but if you are saving them cool fully on a wire rack before storing in a tin.

Top tips for making candied ginger oat biscuits:

If you don’t have wholemeal plain flour regular plain flour or even wholemeal bread flour will also work here

Ensure your dark chocolate has a minimum of 75 percent cocoa solids

If you have a sweet tooth, you might prefer milk chocolate chips

