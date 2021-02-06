We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make this mouth-watering Caribbean chicken curry recipe in just a few simple steps.

This Caribbean chicken curry is served with traditional rice and peas and makes a nice change from Indian or Thai curry as a weeknight dinner. Though spicy, the coconut milk and mango balance out the flavours beautifully. But of course, you can always add more chilli if you’re after a firey taste. This curry is based on curries served in Jamaica, where it’s more likely referred to as “curry chicken”.

Ingredients 4 skinless chicken breasts, cut into 2cm (1in) cubes

1tbsp oil

1 small onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled

5cm (2in) piece of root ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

1 red chilli, deseeded

1tbsp of mild curry paste

400ml (14fl oz) can of coconut milk

1 large mango, peeled and cut into chunks

2tbsp fresh coriander, finely chopped

Rice and peas

350g (12oz) long grain rice

130g (5oz) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

2 spring onions, sliced

Method To make this chicken curry, heat the oil in a medium size saucepan over a medium heat and add the onion, garlic, ginger and chilli. Cook for 3 – 4 mins.

Add the chicken and cook for 5 mins, or until sealed and lightly browned.

Add the curry paste and cook for 1 min, add 3/4 of the coconut milk and simmer over a moderate heat for 20 mins.

Stir in the mango and coriander, and simmer for a further 5 mins.

While the curry is cooking, prepare the rice and peas. Cook the rice as per pack instructions. Then, 5 mins before the end of cooking, add the coconut milk and red kidney beans.

Drain and pile the rice onto individual plates, garnished with the spring onions and top with the Caribbean chicken curry.

Top tip for making Caribbean chicken curry

If you were eating curry chicken in Jamaica, it would be made with spicy habanero chillis. Try at your own peril.