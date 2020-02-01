We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pork curry is cheap, easy and sure to please a crowd.

Made with lean and quick-to-cook pork fillet (tenderloin), this curry is great served with warm naan bread or piled onto chapatis and topped with a cool cucumber raita. We use ready-made curry paste to save some time. Choose a paste that suits your tastebuds – a korma or Balti paste are best for those who don’t love spice.

Ingredients 1tbsp sunflower oil

1 large onion, peeled and chopped

1tsp grated root ginger

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2tbsp curry paste

900g pork fillet, cubed

400g can chopped tomatoes

150ml pork or vegetable stock

Squeeze of lime or lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Coriander leaves, to garnish

Method Heat the oil in a large deep frying pan and fry the onion for 5 mins. Add the ginger and garlic and fry for a further 5 mins. Stir in the curry paste and cook for 1 minute then add the pork and fry over a medium heat, stirring for 2-3 mins, until no longer pink.

Add the chopped tomatoes and stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 20-25 mins until the pork is tender and cooked through, stirring occasionally.

Add the lime or lemon juice and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve garnished with coriander leaves.

Top tip for making pork curry

This recipe works well with chicken, too. Use eight boneless, skinned chicken thigh portions or four large skinned chicken fillets instead of the pork.

