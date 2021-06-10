For the sponge: Preheat your oven to 160°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3. Line your baking tray with 6 cases.

Beat the sugar and butter with the vanilla essence until light a fluffy (about 5 mins) Add 1 egg, 1 third of the flour and a splash of milk and beat until just combined and repeat until all the ingredients is combined.

Fill your cases to 2 thirds full, I use a 5cm Ice cream scoop which is the perfect measure. Bake in the oven for 20 mins depending on your oven, remove and cool in the tray for 10 mins before cooling on a wire rack.

For the buttercream: Make the buttercream by adding all the ingredients together and beating for 5 mins on a medium speed. When your cupcakes are cool, smooth a little buttercream over the tops of the cakes and place a cat topper on each.

For the toppers: For the head: roll 250g of white fondant and cut 6 68mm circles for the head and 12 20mm circles for the cheeks. Stick the cheeks on with a brush of water. With a toothpick dimple the cheeks where the whisker will be. With a sharp knife, cut small triangle out of outside edge of the circle next to the cheek to make him look fluffy.

For the eyes: colour 15g blue and 15g black. Cut 12 x 13mm blue circles. 12 x 10mm black circles, then with a brush of water stick the black circles to the blue circles, sticking a white sprinkle onto the black circles.

For the ears: using the off cuts of white cut triangles and snip the tips of the ears with a sharp knife to make them look fluffy. Colour 20g of fondant pink, then cut and stick pink triangles to the centre of the white triangles. With a brush of water stick the ears to the head.

For the whiskers: using the black fondant, roll thin strips, then cut and stick them on the cheeks for whiskers, 3 on each side.

For the nose: roll out the pink fondant and using the heart cutter cut 6 x hearts for the nose. Stick them on with a brush of water.