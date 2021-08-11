We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It takes just three easy steps to make these vegan-friendly cauliflower and broccoli steaks, drizzled in homemade Peri Peri sauce.

At just 84 calories per serving, these cauliflower and broccoli steaks are suitable for those on a calorie-counting diet. Follow our simple step-by-step to make homemade Peri Peri sauce to serve alongside these flavoursome chunks of vegetables. Chillies, garlic, red pepper, onion, lemon juice, and paprika give the Peri Peri sauce its sharp, spicy taste.

Ingredients For the Peri Peri sauce:

4-6 Bird’s eye chillies

5 large garlic cloves

2 Red pepper

1 small onion (around 70g)

1tbsp lemon juice

1tbsp olive oil

1tbsp smoked Paprika

1tbsp dried rosemary

1tbsp dried oregano

1tsp sea salt

For the steaks:

2 cauliflowers and 2 broccolis, short thick stems are best

1tsp olive oil

Method Put the sauce ingredients in a food processor and blitz until smooth. Test the heat and add more chillies if liked. For a looser consistency mix in some water.

Cut each cauliflower and broccoli into three steaks around 1.5inch thick. Don’t throw away the offcuts of veg, simply freeze for another time or even better, blitz in a food processor and fry for a few minutes with a drizzle of oil to serve as a low-carb alternative to rice – this would go brilliantly with our dark soy cod skewers.

Once your barbacue is hot, cook for 3-4 mins on each side until charred and tender when you insert a knife. Drizzle over approx 1tbsp of the Peri Peri sauce per steak and serve straight away.

Top tips for making cauliflower and broccoli steaks with Peri Peri sauce

This recipe will make approx a 400g jar of sauce, it will keep in the fridge for a week and can be mixed into hummus or yogurt and used as a dip or marinade meat or tofu in it.

You might also like…

More delicious vegan recipes

Foods for vegans: Shop-bought foods that are actually vegan

Vegan diet: How to go vegan

Click to rate ( 7 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week