Foods for vegans: 92 shop-bought foods that are actually vegan

From Heinz Tomato Ketchup to Mr Kipling Treacle Tart, here are some supermarket favourites that are the perfect foods for vegans.

Following a strict vegan diet can be challenging at times, especially when it comes to shop-bought, readymade foods. Some foods you assume are vegan, can actually be non-vegan containing animal-based ingredients such as milk powder often found in different types of bread or crisps for example.

And of course, it’s not just about animal-based ingredients, it’s also about how the product has been produced. For example, the ‘is honey vegan?’ debate, raises concerns that the production of honey impacts bees health and exploits them for human benefits according to The Vegan Society, which therefore makes it non-vegan produce. Then there are products that are surprisingly vegan-friendly including Oreos, Colman’s mustard and Warburtons crumpets. All in all, it can often be hard to differentiate between vegan and non-vegan foods.

Most shop-bought products nowadays will display a label that says whether the item is ‘suitable for vegans’ or not. This can often be found next to the ‘suitable for vegetarians’ symbol of a capital ‘V’. If in doubt, it is recommended to contact the manufacturer directly to make sure the food product is suitable for you.

Foods for vegans

Vegan condiments

There are quite an array of condiments that are actually suitable for vegans including Tabasco sauce and HP Brown sauce. By far our favourite is Hellmann’s vegan mayonnaise made specifically for vegans. This popular mayo first hit supermarket shelves in America in 2016. It’s the perfect vegan alternative to mayonnaise made with rapeseed oil, mustard, lemon juice and a handful of other very clever, vegan-friendly ingredients.

Vegan drinks

Most of the big name fizzy drinks available in supermarkets are vegan-friendly, with just a few exceptions, namely Lilt, Lilt Zero, Kia-Ora and Schweppes Orange Squash, which all potentially carry traces of fish gelatin. As fish gelatin is a common ingredient in squashes or fizzy drinks, milk powder is often found in powdered drinks like hot chocolate.

Vegan cheese

Cheese is one of the things often cited by new vegans as something that they really miss. While the traditional milk-based cheeses are not an option, there are plenty of alternatives including Free From selections from Tesco and Violife classic vegan cheese. Most vegan cheeses are made with water and coconut oil, meaning they contain much less fat and calories than regular cheese. Vegan cheese is however low in calcium and protein.

Vegan bread

A traditional loaf of bread is made with just four ingredients; flour, water, yeast and salt, making it one of our favourite foods for vegans. Some enriched breads like brioche or buns may contain butter and egg yolks so do check product packaging before buying. Some crumpets, pitta and tortilla wraps are also suitable for vegans.

Vegan ice cream

Vegan ice cream is another sweet treat that has exploded over the last few years, with lots of options to choose from. The most recent launch comes from Magnum, who have launched two flavours of vegan-friendly ice cream. Available from Tesco in packs of three for £3.89, you can buy an almond version or classic chocolate.

Vegan store cupboard ingredients

Stock your cupboards with a variety of these foods for vegans. We’ve included a few surprising products too like Bisto Favourite Gravy Granules, which are in fact vegetarian and vegan-friendly as they’re made from wheat flour, potato starch, soya and barley, amongst other ingredients. And it’s not just Bisto beef gravy, Sainsbury’s Instant Chicken Noodles are also made with vegans in mind, yet they taste exactly like they’ve been cooking in traditional chicken stock.

Vegan pastry

Making pastry from scratch is a great way to ensure that it’s a suitable food for vegans. However, if you’re looking for the shop-bought vegan-approved alternative, Jus-Rol and Tesco own brand both shortcrust and puff pastry are great choices. When shopping for pastry make sure you keep an eye out for any unwanted dairy products on the ingredients list such as milk and most commonly, butter.

Vegan spreads

A vast amount of spreads nowadays are made with vegans in mind. Some however still use milk powder or buttermilk, like Nutella and Cadbury’s Chocolate Spread. One of our most recent discoveries has been Lotus Biscuit Spread. This indulgent spread is made with soya, has no added colours, flavours and is suitable for both vegans and vegetarians. It tastes heavenly spread on toast and is one of our top foods for vegans.

Vegan pizza

When it comes to vegan pizza, it’s not just about what goes on top of the pizza, it’s about what the base is made of too. Asda offers a build-your-own service at their in-store counters with the bases being vegan-friendly. This means you can pick plenty of veggie toppings.

Vegan jelly

One of the biggest concerns about jelly, when you’re on a vegan diet, is gelatine. Gelatine is a translucent, edible ingredient that, once baked or set, creates a jelly-like texture associated with jelly or jellied sweets such as Haribo. It is commonly made with collagen, taken from animal body parts making jellies unsuitable foods for vegans. Luckily for vegans and vegetarians, there are alternatives including Agar Agar and Vegan Jel to name a few.

Vegan chocolate

One of our best foods for vegans, chocolate. Despite being made predominately with milk, chocolate has been adapted to cater for vegans too. Most of the options are dark, but some brands now use coconut oil to lighten their chocolate and give a rich, melting texture similar to traditional milk chocolate.

Vegan cake mix

Just like pastry, baking a cake from scratch is a great way to ensure that your cake is going to be vegan as you’ll have full control over the ingredients; especially if you’re choosing from a selection of vegan cake recipes. One thing to keep in mind is that readymade cake mixes often need to be bonded with an egg. Just swap for 1tbsp of chia seeds mixed with 2.5tbsp of water – but of course double check the box of cake mix to make sure there’s no hidden milk powder.

Vegan crisps

There are masses of crisps that are in fact vegan. They may be labelled chicken, beef, pork or meaty, but most contain artificial flavouring and have no animal products in the ingredients list. One of our favourite foods for vegans is Pringles. It’s not just the original flavour that is suitable for vegans, other flavours such as BBQ Sauce, Texas BBQ, Paprika and Smokey Bacon flavours are also vegan-friendly.

Vegan biscuits

It’s not just the biscuits in the ‘Free-from’ aisle which are suitable for vegans; Oreo, Jammie Dodgers and Mcvitie’s Ginger Nuts are just a handful of foods for vegans. Biscuits and cookies from the fresh bakery section of the supermarket tend to be non-vegan, but do ask behind the counter to see if the bakers have any vegan biscuits that would suit you.

Vegan cereal

Serve this array of vegan cereal with almond, soya, oat or coconut milk. There are plenty of options to choose from too including Weetabix, Dorset Muesli and Shreddies. Keep an eye out for any cereals that contain honey as this tends to be an ingredient found in some whole grain cereal.

Vegan desserts

Non-vegan ingredients such as milk, butter, honey, gelatine, and eggs make up a lot of readymade desserts. This tempting selection of puds range from treacle tart to cheesecakes and are suitable foods for vegans. Pair some of the dishes with soya or oat milk custard, or dairy-free ice cream.