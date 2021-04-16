We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This cauliflower pizza recipe is perfect for those wanting a guilt-free slice of Italian goodness.

Our cauliflower pizza is the ultimate fuss-free fakeaway. A healthier take on the classic Italian treat, this cauliflower and egg pressed pizza is gluten-free and just 213 calories – a great choice for those on a Slimming World plan. This recipe serves two people and is quick to create, taking around 30 mins to prepare and cook. Simply make and bake the light pizza dough then add on our recommended toppings of sweetcorn, pepper, mozzarella and tomato sauce.

Ingredients 250g cauliflower

1 large egg

½tsp freshly chopped oregano

1tsp Parmesan

Frylight cooking spray

1-2tbsp tomato purée

25g mozzarella

1tbsp sweetcorn

¼ red pepper, cut into thin strips

handful of rocket

Method Heat the oven to 200C, gas 6. Blitz the cauliflower in a food processor and tip into a microwave-safe bowl. Cook on high for 5-6 mins, until softened. Carefully squeeze out any excess water in a clean tea towel, then mix with the egg, oregano and Parmesan, and season.

Spread the cauliflower mix onto a baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper, to a circle about 23cm wide. Spray with the Frylight and cook for 10 mins.

Mix the tomato purée with a little hot water and spread onto the cauliflower base. Top with the mozzarella, sweetcorn and pepper, and cook for a further 10 mins. Top with rocket and serve.

Top tip for making cauliflower pizza:

Don’t be afraid to add on other veggies to your pizza. Chopped tomatoes, spinach leaves and peppers work well and will help you reach that all important five-a-day target.

