This cheat's steak bearnaise with rosemary fries is a bistro classic that comes together in a flash thanks to some basic cupboard staples.

Steak and salad is one of the most delicious 15 minute meals you can make but we have plenty more options for you to explore. This recipe is perfect for a special date night or celebration at home. Serve with a glass of red wine for an extra treat.

Ingredients

260g oven chips

2 thin-cut sirloin or minute steaks – each about 150g

1tbsp olive oil

2tsp finely chopped rosemary

Zest of 1⁄2 lemon

1tbsp flaked sea salt (such as Maldon)

Watercress, to serve

For the Béarnaise sauce:

4tbsp whole egg mayonnaise

2tbsp full-fat crème fraiche

2tsp wholegrain mustard

1⁄2tsp white wine vinegar

Squeeze of lemon juice

1-2tbsp roughly chopped fresh tarragon leaves

Method

Heat the oven and cook the chips on an oven tray, according to the packet instructions. Meanwhile, heat a heavy-based frying pan over a medium-high heat. Pat the steaks dry with kitchen paper, then brush with the oil. Fry for 2-3 mins each side or until caramelised and cooked to your liking. Set aside to rest for 5 mins. Mix all the Béarnaise sauce ingredients together in a bowl and season with a pinch of salt and black pepper. Rub the rosemary and lemon zest into the flaky salt, then toss with the steak. Serve the steaks with a big dollop of the Béarnaise sauce, fries and watercress on the side.

Top tips for making our cheat's steak bearnaise with rosemary fries

Patting the steaks dry with kitchen paper before frying helps the outside turn golden brown.

Is rosemary good for steaks? Rosemary and garlic is an excellent combination for steak and chips but you can swap for thyme if you want something more delicate. Avoid cooking soft herbs like basil and parsley because their delicate flavour and aroma will be dulled by the fierce heat of frying and oven cooking. You can garnish with these herbs instead.