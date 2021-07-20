We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With a rich cheese and pesto sauce, this vegetarian cheese and tomato bake is irresistible.

This bake is one of our top low calorie meals at just 481 calories per serving. The layers of bread, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and pesto work wonderfully together. This one-pot bake takes just 20 minutes to cook.

Ingredients 8 medium slices white bread, crusts removed

4 medium tomatoes, sliced

120g (4oz) mature or mild Cheddar cheese, grated

300ml (½ pint) milk

4 medium eggs

2tbsp pesto

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Set the oven to 200°C (gas mark 6).

Cut the slices of bread in half diagonally and arrange them in an ovenproof dish. Insert sliced tomato between the bread. Sprinkle the cheese over the top.

Measure the milk into a jug and add the eggs, pesto and seasoning. Whisk them together with a fork. Pour the mixture over the bread. Leave for about 5-10 mins, for the bread to soak up some of the liquid.

Place the dish in the centre of the oven and bake for 20-30 mins, or until the bake is golden in colour and feels set to the touch when pressed lightly in the centre. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.

Top tips for making cheese and tomato bake

This recipe uses white bread but you could easily swap for brown or wholemeal instead for a healthier option.

