This eggy bread sandwich is mouth-wateringly good. It’ll make for a great lunch or weekend brunch.

Our eggy bread recipe is the perfect cross between a cheese and ham sandwich and classic French toast. Buttery, golden and just a bit crunchy, this dish is ideal if you’re craving some stodge, or need to ease a hangover. Cheese and ham is a delicious filling but this recipe would work just as well if you wanted to leave them out, and make some straightforward eggy bread instead. This eggy bread sandwich is great on it’s own, but you could also serve with some rocket, a handful of cherry tomatoes and a dollop of our easy homemade tomato ketchup. Season generously throughout.

Ingredients 8 slices white bread

A little butter for spreading

4 slices of ham

50g Cheddar, sliced

5 large eggs

salt and freshly ground black pepper

3tbsp oil for frying

Method Spread the slices of bread on one side with a little butter, then make four ham and cheese sandwiches in the normal way. Beat the eggs with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Dip two sandwiches in the egg, letting it soak in a little.

Heat half the oil in a large non-stick frying pan, then add the sandwiches to the hot frying pan. Cook for 3 mins until the base is golden, then carefully turn over with a spatula. Cook for a further 3 mins or until golden on the base.

Transfer to a plate and keep warm. Repeat to make the remaining sandwiches in the same way. Serve cut in half with a few cherry tomatoes if liked.

Top tips for making eggy bread with ham and cheese:

For extra fibre replace the white bread with granary or wholemeal. You could also switch the Cheddar with another hard cheese like Gouda or Gruyere for a richer, creamier cheese taste.

If you're feeling a sweeter French toast instead of a savoury eggy bread sandwich, try our recipe for French toast with maple syrup and bacon. The syrup is deliciously sweet while the bacon adds a salty hint so it's not too sickly.

