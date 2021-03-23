This cheesy mince pasta bake is a quick, cheap and easy recipe - the perfect mid-week meal.
This hearty cheesy mince pasta bake takes around an hour to prepare and serves four people. A filling, flavoursome and freezable pasta bake from Woman’s Weekly, it combines minced beef, lots of cheese and a dash of Worcestershire sauce. A portion of this mouth-watering meal works out at 621 calories per serving, perfect if you need to refuel after a busy day.
Watch how to make Cheesy mince pasta bake
Ingredients
- 175g (6oz) pasta spirals
- 2tbsp oil
- 1 medium onion, peeled and chopped
- 500g (1lb) minced beef or lamb
- 4 sticks celery, sliced
- 2 level tbsp plain flour
- 400g can chopped tomatoes
- 1 stock cube, beef or lamb, depending on meat used
- Dash of Worcestershire sauce
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- For the topping:
- 30g (1oz) butter
- 30g (1oz) plain flour
- 300ml (½ pint) milk
- 1 level tsp dry mustard powder
- 60g (2oz) mature Cheddar cheese, grated
Method
Set the oven to gas mark 6 or 200°C. Cook the pasta in boiling water for 10-14 mins, or as directed on the packet, until just tender, then drain well.
Meanwhile, heat the oil in a pan. Add the onion and cook it over a medium heat for 4-5 mins, until it starts to soften. Add minced meat and celery to pan and cook for a further 5-8 mins, stirring well so the meat browns all over.
Add flour to the pan and cook for a further minute, stirring until the mixture has thickened, then stir in the tomatoes and 150ml (¼ pint) boiling water. Stir well while the mixture comes to the boil. Stir in stock cube, then add the Worcestershire sauce and seasoning to taste. Simmer for 2-3 mins. Remove the pan from heat and stir in drained pasta. Tip the mixture out into a gratin dish and level the surface.
To make the topping, melt the butter in a pan and add flour. Cook for 1-2 mins until mixture forms a thick paste, then gradually pour in the milk, beating well and allowing mixture to come to the boil between each addition of liquid. Remove pan from heat and add mustard powder and half the cheese. Season to taste. Spoon sauce over pasta, spreading it to cover. Sprinkle remaining cheese over.
Bake in the centre of the oven for 30-40 mins, or until the mixture is golden on top and sizzling hot. Serve immediately.
Top tip for making Cheesy mince pasta bake
Sue's tip: Any type of pasta shape works well for this recipe, including penne, macaroni and bows.