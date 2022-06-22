This tender chicken and bacon risotto is a mouthwatering midweek meal that takes just 30 minutes to cook. This recipe serves four.

We've kept the costs down to just 97p per portion with this chicken and bacon risotto recipe by using pudding rice instead of Arborio rice and chicken thighs instead of breast. Pudding rice is cheaper as it's a shorter grain and goes slightly sticky, which suits this dish.

You could also opt for regular long-grain rice. This works just as well, although the texture is slightly different and not quite as thick.

Ingredients

4tbsp sunflower oil

2 medium onions, peeled and cut into thin wedges

4 chicken thighs, skinned and chopped

6 rashers smoked streaky bacon, chopped

250g (8oz) pudding rice

2 chicken stock cubes

200g (7oz) frozen peas

Salt and ground black pepper

2 level tbsp freshly chopped parsley

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Heat the oil in a deep frying pan and add the onion. Cook the onion over a medium heat for about 4-5 mins, until it softens, but not colours. Add the chicken and bacon, and continue to cook over a medium heat for a further 4-5 mins, or until the chicken is cooked. Add the rice pudding to the pan, and stir it well to coat it in oil. Add the stock cube to the pan and pour in some boiling water, simmer the risotto until the water is almost absorbed and then add more water to the pan. Keep the risotto simmering gently, and add water as required until the rice is almost cooked. As a guide we used about 600ml (1 pint) boiling water in total. Add the peas to the pan and cook for 3-5 mins, until they are just tender. Check that the rice is cooked and if it still has too much 'bite', leave it to cook for a little longer. It should take about 15-20 mins. Season to taste just before serving and sprinkle the parsley over it. Serve immediately. (Not suitable for freezing).

Watch how to make chicken and bacon risotto

Top tips for making this chicken and bacon risotto

This dish is best made and eaten on the same day for the best flavour and texture but leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days.

How to reheat leftover chicken and bacon risotto

Make sure you reheat thoroughly before serving, as the rice needs to be piping hot. Stir the rice to make sure it is cooked and hot all the way through. You might find it easier to reheat leftover risotto in portions in the microwave. You can reheat on the hob but you'll need to keep stirring to make sure it doesn't get stuck to the bottom of the pan or burnt.

You might also like...

How to cook rice (opens in new tab) - our ultimate guide

Leek and mushroom risotto (opens in new tab)

Easy mushroom risotto recipe (opens in new tab)