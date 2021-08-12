We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This leek and mushroom risotto is our delicious twist on a traditional risotto recipe.

Our leek and mushroom risotto is rich and creamy, perfect for those who want something truly comforting as a larger lunch or dinner. It’s also a great way to use up any leftover vegetables and turn them into a fantastic new meal. Famously, risotto is said to be difficult to make because of the constant stirring you have to do to ensure that the rice cooks properly. But once you have this down, it’s a wonderfully hearty, easy dish that you can serve up time and time again.

Ingredients 50g (2oz) butter

15ml (1tbsp) olive oil

2 large leeks, trimmed and sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

225g (8oz) risotto rice

900ml (1½ pt) hot vegetable stock

175g (6oz) button mushrooms, wiped

25g (1oz) grated Parmesan cheese

15ml (1tbsp) fresh chopped parsley

Method Heat half the butter and the oil in a large, deep frying pan. Add the leeks and garlic and fry gently for 10 mins until softened but not brown. Stir in the rice and cook for 1 min.

Gradually add the stock to the rice, making sure it’s absorbed before adding more, stirring all the time. Continue until all the stock has been added and the rice is tender (approx 20 mins).

Heat the rest of the butter in a frying pan and fry the mushrooms over a high heat for 2-3 mins until golden brown. Stir most of the Parmesan cheese into the risotto and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Serve risotto in warmed bowls topped with the mushrooms, parsley and rest of the Parmesan.

Tips for making:

For an extra creamy risotto, melt 150g (5oz) of soft Dolcelatte cheese into the rice shortly before serving.

You might also like…

Easy mushroom risotto

Chicken and bacon risotto

Mary Berry’s risotto al verde

Click to rate ( 788 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week