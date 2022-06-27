Chicken and pea risotto make a brilliant family supper - all cooked in one pan and on the table in 40 minutes or less.

This risotto is so simple to make but so satisfying. It's a great way to use up any leftover roast chicken you might have from a Sunday roast. Don't worry if you don't have a full two breasts worth - you can use scraps from anywhere on the carcass (in fact, the darker meat will taste even better). If you're short you can always add a few chopped, fried mushrooms to bulk it up. This dish is also lovely served cold for lunch the day after you make it, or quickly zapped in the microwave if you prefer it warm.

Ingredients

1tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

350g risotto rice

1 glass of white wine

1l vegetable stock

2 chicken breasts, cooked and chopped

1 tsp thyme

200g frozen peas

A drizzle of crème fraîche

2 tbsp Parmesan, grated

Method

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 5 minutes. Add the rice and cook for one minute, making sure the rice is coated in the oil. Pour in the wine and cook until the liquid is absorbed. Add the vegetable stock, and simmer until the rice is cooked, stirring regularly. Add the cooked chicken, thyme and peas, and cook for 2 minutes. Pour in a drizzle of crème fraîche and the grated Parmesan. Season and take off the heat. Leave to stand for a few minutes and serve sprinkled with cheese.

Top Tip for making Chicken and pea risotto

In summer you can add any green seasonal veggies you like, such as purple sprouting broccoli or asparagus. In Autumn and winter try adding some chopped smoked streaky bacon and dried porcini to give those rich winter flavours. Soak the porcini for 10 minutes before adding it, then drain the water you soaked them in and add to the stock for even more flavour.

