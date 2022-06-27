This creamy chicken and tarragon risotto is simple to make and only takes about 40 minutes to cook.
This recipe serves two, and it makes a really nice romantic dinner or weekend lunch option. You can easily multiply all the ingredients to make it as a family meal. We find kids usually love risotto. Fresh tarragon, if you don't grow it yourself, can be hard to find in supermarkets, though it's often stocked in larger stores. If you can't find it, fresh basil is a pretty good substitute for a different, but equally nice flavour.
Ingredients
- 50g butter
- 1 onion, peeled and cut into thin wedges
- 200g risotto rice
- 1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed
- 4 tbsp white wine
- Approximately 1 litre chicken stock, hot
- 150g cooked chicken, shredded
- 100g frozen peas
- 1 tbsp freshly chopped tarragon, plus extra for garnish
- Salt and ground black pepper
- Parmesan cheese, to serve
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Melt half the butter in a frying pan, add the onion and cook for a few minutes until it’s softened but not coloured.
- Add the rice and garlic to the pan and cook for a couple of minutes to coat the rice in the butter.
- Pour the wine into the pan and simmer until the wine has almost evaporated, stirring regularly. Gradually add the stock, a ladle at a time, until the rice is almost cooked. Add the chicken and peas to the pan and heat them through.
- Stir in the tarragon and seasoning just before serving, spoon on to plates, grate some Parmesan over the top and scatter over torn tarragon leaves.
Top Tip for making chicken and tarragon risotto
Any seasonal green vegetables - fresh asparagus or chopped green beans, for example - can be used instead of peas.
Store leftovers in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 2 days and make sure you re-serve piping hot.
You might also like...
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
-
Slimming World's chilli and cauliflower rice recipe
This Slimming World chilli and cauliflower rice is easy to make, but healthy and satisfying to eat - the perfect mid-week supper that will please the whole family!
By Slimming World • Published
-
Chicken and tarragon risotto
An easy and delicious chicken and tarragon risotto jewelled with green peas and flavoured with this delicate aniseed-y herb.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Chicken, broccoli and rosemary risotto
This simple chicken, broccoli and rosemary risotto couldn't be easier and the warming flavours make it the perfect comfort food fix
By GoodtoKnow • Published
-
Chicken, broccoli and rosemary risotto
This simple chicken, broccoli and rosemary risotto couldn't be easier and the warming flavours make it the perfect comfort food fix
By GoodtoKnow • Published
-
Hairy Bikers Shropshire fidget pie
Hairy Bikers' Shropshire fidget pie is an absolutely classic traditional meat pie made with ham and cooking apples and featured on the Hairy Bikers' Food Tour of Britain.
By Hairy Bikers • Published
-
Steak and kidney pudding
Steak and kidney pudding is the ultimate British comfort food. A doughy, homemade pastry filled with rich, gravy-laden meat chunks and onion.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Mrs Hinch leaves the internet in shock with very bizarre dinner recipe
By Hayley Minn • Published
-
These 7 everyday clothing items could get drivers FINED up to £5,000 - do you wear them at the wheel?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's romantic hotel dinner order will surprise you
By Emma Shacklock • Published