Chicken and tarragon risotto recipe

An easy and delicious chicken and tarragon risotto jewelled with green peas and flavoured with this delicate aniseed-y herb.

Chicken and tarragon risotto
Serves2
SkillMedium
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories815 Kcal41%
Fat23 g33%
Saturated Fat14 g70%
Octavia Lillywhite
By
published

This creamy chicken and tarragon risotto is simple to make and only takes about 40 minutes to cook. 

This recipe serves two, and it makes a really nice romantic dinner or weekend lunch option. You can easily multiply all the ingredients to make it as a family meal. We find kids usually love risotto. Fresh tarragon, if you don't grow it yourself, can be hard to find in supermarkets, though it's often stocked in larger stores. If you can't find it, fresh basil is a pretty good substitute for a different, but equally nice flavour.

Ingredients

  • 50g butter
  • 1 onion, peeled and cut into thin wedges
  • 200g risotto rice
  • 1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed
  • 4 tbsp white wine
  • Approximately 1 litre chicken stock, hot
  • 150g cooked chicken, shredded
  • 100g frozen peas
  • 1 tbsp freshly chopped tarragon, plus extra for garnish
  • Salt and ground black pepper
  • Parmesan cheese, to serve

Method

  1. Melt half the butter in a frying pan, add the onion and cook for a few minutes until it’s softened but not coloured.
  2. Add the rice and garlic to the pan and cook for a couple of minutes to coat the rice in the butter.
  3. Pour the wine into the pan and simmer until the wine has almost evaporated, stirring regularly. Gradually add the stock, a ladle at a time, until the rice is almost cooked. Add the chicken and peas to the pan and heat them through.
  4. Stir in the tarragon and seasoning just before serving, spoon on to plates, grate some Parmesan over the top and scatter over torn tarragon leaves.

Top Tip for making chicken and tarragon risotto

Any seasonal green vegetables - fresh asparagus or chopped green beans, for example - can be used instead of peas. 

Store leftovers in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 2 days and make sure you re-serve piping hot.

Octavia Lillywhite
Octavia Lillywhite

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

