This creamy chicken and tarragon risotto is simple to make and only takes about 40 minutes to cook.

This recipe serves two, and it makes a really nice romantic dinner or weekend lunch option. You can easily multiply all the ingredients to make it as a family meal. We find kids usually love risotto. Fresh tarragon, if you don't grow it yourself, can be hard to find in supermarkets, though it's often stocked in larger stores. If you can't find it, fresh basil is a pretty good substitute for a different, but equally nice flavour.

Ingredients

50g butter

1 onion, peeled and cut into thin wedges

200g risotto rice

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

4 tbsp white wine

Approximately 1 litre chicken stock, hot

150g cooked chicken, shredded

100g frozen peas

1 tbsp freshly chopped tarragon, plus extra for garnish

Salt and ground black pepper

Parmesan cheese, to serve

Method

Melt half the butter in a frying pan, add the onion and cook for a few minutes until it’s softened but not coloured. Add the rice and garlic to the pan and cook for a couple of minutes to coat the rice in the butter. Pour the wine into the pan and simmer until the wine has almost evaporated, stirring regularly. Gradually add the stock, a ladle at a time, until the rice is almost cooked. Add the chicken and peas to the pan and heat them through. Stir in the tarragon and seasoning just before serving, spoon on to plates, grate some Parmesan over the top and scatter over torn tarragon leaves.

Top Tip for making chicken and tarragon risotto

Any seasonal green vegetables - fresh asparagus or chopped green beans, for example - can be used instead of peas.

Store leftovers in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 2 days and make sure you re-serve piping hot.

