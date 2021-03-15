We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our chicken burger recipe goes back to the basics, so you can fill the bun with your favourite toppings.

This simple buttermilk chicken burger recipe is made with chicken breast and just four other ingredients to create the perfect burger. We’ve kept this recipe simple, so you can decide on your favourite fillings. You could keep it classic with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise, get creative with tzatziki and feta for a refreshing Greek twist, or spice things up with guacamole, jalapeno slices and chipotle paste for a Mexican flavour.

You could create a healthier version of a buttermilk chicken burger by dipping the breast in panko breadcrumbs after the eggs, before adding to the pan. These are lower in calories, sodium and fat than normal breadcrumbs.

Ingredients 2 large chicken breasts, boneless and skinless

125g of flour

2 eggs

Salt and pepper

You will also need:

1tbsp cooking oil

Hamburger buns

Your choice of fillings

A freezer bag

Method To make this chicken breast recipe, take one chicken fillet and cut in half horizontally into two thin, equal sized fillets. Repeat with the other fillet then place each piece of chicken into a freezer bag and use a rolling pin to pound the chicken flat.

Season the chicken with a little salt and pepper.

Put the flour into a bowl and season with 1tsp each of salt and pepper or to taste and mix well.

Break the eggs into a separate bowl, lightly whisk then dip each chicken piece in the egg draining off any excess before dipping into the flour mixture.

Heat up oil in a frying pan on a medium to high heat and add in the chicken pieces.

Fry the chicken on one side for 3 – 4 mins then turn over. Reduce the heat to medium then fry for a further 5 – 8 mins or until then chicken is cooked with no pink in the middle.

To make the burger: Place 1 – 2 chicken pieces onto one half of a burger bun.

Add in any filling of your choice. Close the burger and enjoy!

Tips for making chicken burger:

To check if your chicken is fully cooked through, stick a skewer through the side of the breast. If the juices come out clear, that means the chicken is done.

