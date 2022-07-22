Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
This chilli cottage pie combines two classic dinner dishes in one: traditional cottage pie and chilli con carne.
The result is all the comfort food factor of a potato-topped pie, plus the spicy hit of chilli con carne. It's a great twist on a regular cottage pie, and great if you're batch cooking chilli con carne as you can make the two meals at the same time and freeze on of them. Serve with some sour cream for anyone who is daunted by the spiciness, otherwise just some dark green veggies like kale or broccoli are all you need.
Ingredients
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 tbsp oil
- 700g lean minced beef
- 2 tbsp tomato purée
- 1 tbsp plain flour
- 250ml hot beef stock
- 400g can chopped tomatoes
- 2 tsp chilli powder
- 400g can kidney beans
For the topping:
- 900g potatoes, peeled and cut into small pieces
- 25g butter
- Milk
- 125g mature cheddar cheese, grated
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan or deep sauté pan. Add the onion and fry until lightly browned.
- Add the beef and fry until browned. Reduce the heat and add the tomato purée or ketchup and stir well.
- Sprinkle on the flour and stir well, then pour on the stock and add the tomatoes and chilli powder.
- Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to simmer, cover and cook for 40 – 45 minutes until thickened.
- Meanwhile cook the potatoes in boiling salted water for about 20 minutes until tender, then drain and add the butter and a little milk. Mash until smooth and lump free.
- Preheat the oven to 190⁰C/376⁰F/Fan 170⁰C/Gas Mark 5.
- Add the kidney beans to the meat mixture and stir together well. Spoon the meat mixture into an ovenproof dish and smooth it over evenly. Spoon the mashed potato on top of the meat and smooth it over.
- Sprinkle the grated cheese over the potato topping and bake in the oven for 20 – 25 minutes until the pie is golden and crisp.
Top tip for making chilli cottage pie
Easy swaps: use baked beans instead of kidney beans if you prefer. Any type of mince can be used, including Quorn for vegetarians. If you don't have any tomato purée, use a squidge of tomato ketchup.
You might also like...
- Cottage pie recipe (opens in new tab)
- Hairy Bikers cottage pie (opens in new tab)
- Shepherd's pie recipe (opens in new tab)
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
-
Chilli cottage pie
This chilli cottage pie is a mash up dish of chilli con carne and cottage pie - comforting and cosy but with a serious kick as well.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Weight Watchers cottage pie
This Weight Watchers cottage pie is a firm family favourite. It's great for a quick and easy meal packed full of goodness without overloading on calories
By WW (Weight Watchers) • Published
-
Easy cottage pie
Packed with tender minced beef, rich tomatoes, and an indulgent creamy mash, this classic cottage pie recipe is a family favourite...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Sausage and chicken casserole
This sausage and chicken casserole is a hearty, rib-sticking dish with chicken breasts, whole sausages and butter beans in a rich tomato sauce.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Weight Watchers cottage pie
This Weight Watchers cottage pie is a firm family favourite. It's great for a quick and easy meal packed full of goodness without overloading on calories
By WW (Weight Watchers) • Published
-
Creamy Dijon chicken casserole
This creamy Dijon chicken casserole makes a beautiful family meal - a great alternative to a Sunday roast or a lovely weekend supper.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
The Queen’s dinner table rule means this everyday essential isn’t ‘allowed’ for her royal relatives
The Queen reportedly prefers a more 'formal' approach to mealtimes and prioritises traditional etiquette with her nearest and nearest...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
The Revlon Blow Dry Brush the internet lost its mind over is so cheap for Amazon Prime Day
The best-selling Revlon Blow Dry Brush that went viral online has been price slashed
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
These 7 everyday clothing items could get drivers FINED up to £5,000 - do you wear them at the wheel?
By Selina Maycock • Published