These chocolate and caramel fondant puddings are addictively delicious and really easy to make.

These caramel centre puds are a twist on the classic chocolate sponge fondants. This version has a generous spoonful of caramel sauce in the centre of the sponge. As they bake in the oven the caramel gets deliciously viscous so when you cut into the centre it oozes out like a lava flow. You can have them ready to bake in just 20 minutes, then another 20 minutes in the oven and they're all done.

Ingredients

200g bar dark chocolate

100g butter

2 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

100g caster sugar

50g plain flour

6-7 rounded tbsp caramel sauce

Cocoa, for dusting

You will also need:

6-7 mini pudding tins, well buttered and floured

Method

Set the oven to 200°C/392°F/Gas Mark 6. Melt the chocolate and butter together, either in a microwave oven or gently in a pan on the hob. Whisk the eggs, additional egg yolks and sugar together until the mixture is light and fluffy. Fold in the melted chocolate mixture. Sift the flour over the top and stir it in. Fill each tin to two-thirds full with the resulting mixture. Place a spoonful of the caramel sauce in the centre of each pudding, then top with the remaining mixture. Place the tins on a baking tray and put in the oven. Cook for 15-20 minutes until the puddings are just set. Remove from the oven and leave to settle in their tins for 2-3 minutes, then turn out on to serving plates. Dust with cocoa and serve immediately.

Top tip for making chocolate and caramel fondant

For a chocolate and caramel twist, use Lindt caramel chocolates in the middle instead of the spoonful of caramel sauce.

