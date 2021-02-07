We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This easy chocolate pudding recipe is dark and sinful with a molten chocolate middle.

Deliciously decadent, nothing beats these chocolate puddings – they are a mini hot-pot of chocolate yumminess. A simple recipe with just few ingredients, the key to their success is timing. Get the ’wobble’ right and you’re guaranteed a moist, melt-in-the-mouth gooey dessert. When choosing a dark chocolate for your chocolate puddings or any baking, go for one with a high cocoa solid content of 70% or higher. The higher the percentage the higher the concentration of antioxidants and nutrients.

Ingredients 150g plain chocolate, broken into pieces

115g butter

2 large eggs

100g caster sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

25g plain flour

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Grease four ovenproof cups or ramekin dishes with softened butter.

Place the chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl (add a pinch of chilli here if you want a spicy chocolate middle) set over a pan of simmering water and leave until melted. Remove from the heat and stir until smooth.

Whisk the eggs, sugar and vanilla extract in a bowl using an electric whisk until very thick and pale. Fold in the chocolate mixture. Sift over the flour and fold in gently.

Divide the mixture between the cups or ramekins. Place on a baking tray and bake for 12-15 mins until risen and almost set – the puds should still have a slight wobble to the touch. Serve immediately.

Top tip for making chocolate puddings

The puddings can be prepared up to one day in advance. Cover and chill in the fridge until required. Stand at room temperature for 30 mins before baking as above.

