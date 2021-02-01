We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chocolate fondant desserts with melting molten middles are perfect for impressing friends at a dinner party and easy enough to justify making for a night in on the sofa.

Looking to impress with a no-stress dinner party dessert? These hot melting-middle chocolate fondants are utterly irresistible and can be prepared ahead of time. Two absolute musts from a chocolate fondant is an oozing, liquid centre and a soft cakey outer layer. The key is not to overcook them but follow this recipe to a T and they’ll be spot on.

Ingredients 100g dark chocolate

10g cocoa

100g butter

2 eggs

70g caster sugar

50g plain flour

½tsp baking powder

Method Lightly butter six ramekins.

Fill a larger saucepan half full with water, then place a small saucepan with the chocolate inside into the pan with water. Heat gently on the stove top. When the chocolate melts, add butter then remove from the heat and mix well together.

Whisk together the eggs and sugar. Once the mixture is pale, creamy and fluffy, fold into the chocolate. Add the flour, cocoa and baking powder and continue to fold until nice and even.

Divide the mixture between the 6 ramekins and chill for around an hour. About 45 mins into their chilling time, preheat the oven to 210ºC.

Cook for 6-8 mins until the tops resemble biscuits and are just beginning to crack.

Serve warm in the ramekins. Delicious with strawberries and fresh lightly whipped double cream.

Top tip for making chocolate fondant

If you're serving your chocolate fondants in the ramekins, rather than turning them out, serve them straight away. The dishes will remain hot once removed from the oven, continuing to cook your fondants so you run the risk of losing your oozing middle if you wait too long.

To balance out the rich chocolate taste, serve with some chopped fruit or a drizzle of single cream. We love it with strawberries and raspberries but you could go tropical and try some chopped mango too.

Can't be bothered to melt the chocolate over a pan of simmering water? Just break it up and put it in the microwave on a low or defrost setting for a few minutes, stirring halfway through.

Click to rate ( 1813 ratings) Sending your rating