The Hairy Bikers’ dairy-free vegan brownies are perfect if you’re looking for a guilt-free sweet treat to enjoy with a cuppa.

These egg-free brownies are infused with a nutty, rich chocolate flavour. They are sticky, gooey and perfect served for dessert with dairy-free ice cream. You can use your favourite plant-based milk in this recipe – the choice is yours.

The Hairy Bikers say; ‘No butter, no eggs but these beauties still taste fantastic. Swirling the nut butter in at the end is a great touch – we like peanut butter but almond or hazelnut both work fine too. There are lots of recipes for vegan brownies these days but we think these are the best we’ve tasted.’

These vegan brownies are sure to become a family favourite, especially as they only take 25 minutes to bake.

Please note, nutritional information is based on using oat milk as the plant-based milk option and peanut butter as the nut butter option. If you’re using almond, coconut or other this info may change. This is also based on this recipe serving 8 people.

Ingredients 275ml plant-based milk, any sort

150ml groundnut or walnut oil

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp ground flax seeds

60ml hot water

125g plain flour

125g cocoa

½ tsp baking powder

100g light soft brown sugar

75g caster sugar

½ tsp salt

150g vegan chocolate chips

100g nut butter, any sort

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4. Line a 20 x 20cm brownie tin with baking paper or brush with cake-release spray. Whisk the milk, oil and vanilla extract together in a bowl and set aside. Mix the ground flax seeds with the hot water and leave to stand for 5 minutes. Whisk all the remaining ingredients, except the chocolate chips and the nut butter, together in a separate bowl.

Beat the flax seeds into the wet ingredients, then add the dry mixture and fold in as gently as you can. Add the chocolate chips. Scrape the mixture into the prepared tin. Dot spoonfuls of the nut butter all over the batter, then swirl it through, using the tip of a knife. Don’t mix it up too much!

Bake for 20–25 minutes until the brownies have just set. Leave to cool completely, then cut into squares. If you want them extra fudgy, put them in the fridge for several hours. Otherwise transfer to an airtight container. Recipe from The Hairy Bikers’ Veggie Feasts, available to buy now (Seven Dials, £11)



Top tip for making Hairy Bikers’ dairy-free vegan brownies Store these brownies in an airtight container on the kitchen side for up to 3 days. If your brownies begin to dry out, you could always warm up in the microwave when serving again.

